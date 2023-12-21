E/R: Osabirima Adusei Peasah lV enstools New Chief to champion development

Chiefs, traditional leaders and kingmakers of Akyem Tafo of Abuakwa Traditional Area in the Eastern Regions of Ghana, have successfully held a colourful traditional event to swear in Baafuor Ekooba Gyasi known in private life as Nana Kwame Gyasi, as the new Apagyahene for the Akyem Tafo Traditional Area.

Nana Kwame Gyasi born and bred in Akyem Tafo had his education at Akyem Tafo before relocating to America to continue his studies where he has lived and worked for decades.

Nana Kwame Gyasi was ushered onto the stool by Osabirima Adusei Peaseh lV, Akyem Tafo Chief, in the presence of all divisional, subdivision chiefs, Muslim leaders, the clergy, political and institutional heads.

The newly enstooled Apagyahene of Akyem Tafo, in his acceptance speech, expressed his profound gratitude to the Chief and elders for the honour.

"First of all, I want to thank God for making it possible. The second one goes to Osabirima Adusei Peasah lV. I'm very grateful for the honour done me and my family. I'm ever ready to serve the good people of Akyem Tafo and ensure my role as Apagyahene benefits the children, elders and the next generation," Baafuor Ekooba Gyasi said.

For some years, the black stool which symbolises the power and authority of the people of Akyem Tafo came out of the stool room, and Osabirima Adusei Peaseh IV was made to swear to the stool and commit to serve in diligence and in truths.

Swearing to the chiefs and people of Akyem Tafo at the Akyem Tafo Awansa Palace on the 18th of December, 2023, Baafuor Ekooba Gyasi mentioned to journalists present that, he will use his experience and expertise to develop Akyem Tafo.

"I pledge to ensure unity, peace and togetherness in Akyem Tafo and I will use my strength, your help, and expertise to help ensure growth, progress and development in Akyem Tafo. Based on the goodwill, service to mankind and humanity that my forefathers used to rule the good people of Akyem, I pledge to continue same and will never turn my back on my people," Baafuor Ekooba Gyasi said.

The new chief, who has promised to spearhead the socio-economic development of the area posited that his elevation was as a result of his exquisite leadership and vision for the development of Akyem Tafo and the surrounding communities by making the town more attractive to investors who are willing to invest to bring massive development to his people.

He added that he will do everything possible to improve the education system in the area as well as health and good roads.

Osabirima Adusei Peasah lV, speaking to this journalist, advised Baafuor Ekooba Gyasi, to bring unity and remain truthful to the people for a successful reign.

Both divisional and sub-chiefs who lined up to swear an oath of allegiance to him also promised to submit to him and work together to boost his developmental agenda.