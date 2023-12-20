Modern Ghana logo
Ghana’s Air Force takes over from Navy to provide security at Jubilee House

The Ghana Air Force has assumed the mandate to provide security at the Jubilee House for the next three months.

The Air Force assumed the role of the Ghana Navy on Monday, December 18, at the 38th guard changing ceremony.

“The Ghana Air Force has taken over the mandate to provide three months continues alertness and arms-length security at the seat of the President, Jubilee House, on Monday, 18 December 2023.

“The 38th guard changing ceremony between the Ghana Navy and Air Force was characterized by a spectacular drill display and acrobatic adroitness. The ceremony saw the Vice President and Chairman of the Ghana Armed Forces Council, His Excellency Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in attendance as the Guest of Honour,” a communiqué on the website of the Ghana Armed Forces said on Wednesday.

The Presidential Guard changing at the Jubilee House was instituted on Wednesday, May 5, 2013, and it is conducted with personnel drawn from either of the three arms of service.

Speaking at Monday’s changing ceremony, Forces Sergeant Major (FSM), Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Addo Daniel said it was to guarantee readiness, availability, and serviceability of all equipment at all times, assess the strength of soldiers for duty, and ensure maximum security and constant fortification of the duty point.

He further noted that the new guard would carry out internal patrols, and ensure security at the Presidency and the general area for the next three months.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

