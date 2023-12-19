TEIN KNUST urge members to participate in District Assembly Election

The election of new members for the Assembly and Unit Committees, who will form the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies for the next four years, is a key element in our nation's governance framework. It presents an opportunity for active participation in shaping the future of our local communities and contributing to the development of our beloved nation.

The importance of this exercise cannot be overstated, as it serves as the cornerstone of Ghana’s local and decentralization governance. This fundamental aspect of governance was established under the leadership of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, may his memory be honored. As responsible citizens and members of TEIN KNUST, it is our duty to fully engage in this democratic process scheduled for Today, 19th December 2023.

I urge all members of TEIN KNUST to recognize the importance of exercising our democratic right to vote. Our participation in this elections is not only a civic duty but also a demonstration of our commitment to the principles of democracy and good governance. It is through our active involvement in the electoral process that we can contribute to the selection of competent and dedicated leaders who will champion the interests of our communities.

I also wish to declare TEIN KNUST's unequivocal support for every member of the NDC or TEIN contesting in these elections. We recognize the dedication and passion that our members bring to public service, and we stand in solidarity with them as they seek to serve their communities.

In light of this, I make a resounding endorsement for all members of TEIN KNUST to cast their votes in favor of candidates affiliated with the NDC or TEIN. This endorsement is rooted in our unwavering commitment to advancing the ideals and policies that align with the vision of the NDC. By throwing our collective support behind these candidates, we are affirming our belief in their ability to lead with integrity, compassion, and a genuine desire to uplift our communities.

Let us seize this opportunity to make our voices heard and actively shape the future of our local governance structures. Together, let us demonstrate our commitment to the principles of democracy and good governance by participating magnanimously in the elections.

I call upon all members of TEIN KNUST to stand united in support of our endorsed candidates and exercise their right to vote. Our collective participation will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of our communities and the realization of our shared aspirations for a better Ghana.

Thank you, and let us march forward in unity towards a brighter future for our local communities and our nation as a whole.

Signed

Samuel Abokyi

TEIN President