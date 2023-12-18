Speech By Frank Ofosu-Asante, Reg Chairman-Ghana Red Cross Society, Heros’ Night @ Atlantic Hotel On 15/12/23

The national vice president of our cherish society, the Secretary General, regional patrons, regional vice chairman, regional executive committee, partners and sponsors, awardees, invited guest, students, ladies and gentleman. I am honoured to welcome you all to this event dubbed Hero’s Night, a platform that deepens the relationship between members and partners.

First of all, I would like to thank the organizers for putting up this colourful event, all the members, especially HQ staff, sponsors, partners and students for your dedication, contribution and commitment. Without you, it would have been difficult to pursue this.

What we are about to witness tonight is the result of an informal discussion I held with the regional manager (Benjamin Acquah) of our society on the need to recognise and appreciate our gallant volunteers. This was duly embraced by our distinguish patrons and the regional executive committee, for this I say thank you.

The theme for tonight’s event ‘Voluntary Service: Key to National Development’ is relevant, appropriate and timely as we honour our heros’ who in diverse ways have contributed to the growth and development of humanity. Volunteers serve for a number of reasons: many in the front line helping to reduce inequality, eliminate poverty, improve basic health and education, tackle environmental issues, reduce the risk of disasters, combat social exclusion, engage in post conflict recovery or restoration of family links among others.

The Ghana Red Cross Society enjoys its unique mandate of providing relief and humanitarian services to the poor, affected and disadvantage in society as well as promoting voluntary service that targets development consistent with the UN-SDG’s, going forward we will continue to do so.

Who are volunteers & What do they bring?

Volunteers are the people who freely bring their all - money, time, resources with aim of promoting well-being. Volunteers bring their skills and they build skills, facilitate knowledge sharing and transfer, enhance cooperation, build trust between diverse communities and peoples. They are link between institutional or national plans and community action or development. Also, volunteers represent the voice of the marginalized groups on matters of development.

Integrating voluntary service into nation building is one sure way of attaining a healthy society. It facilitates interaction, engagement and help achieve a desirable national development agenda. Voluntary activities stimulate individuals and groups to contribute to economic, political, religious, social and environmental sustainability and development. The GHANA RED CROSS recognizes voluntary service as one of the broad base dynamics that enhances development.

To our gallant volunteers, I will say you have distinguished yourselves very well especially committing to the fundamental principles, values and ethics within the spirit of volunteerism and sometimes at the peril of your lives. RED CROSS salute you for dedicated years of service and commitment. The ethos of volunteerism is infused with values such as solidarity, reciprocity, mutual trust, comfort and empowerment, all of which contribute significantly to quality of life. These values you have exhibited, and for that matter you are being recognised today. But let me quick to caution, your recognition must urge you to do more than previously and not a substitute to end this kind gesture.

To our partners: Best Western Plus, Twillium, New Day TV network, Multi-Pac Ltd, Premier Radio 100.05fm, and Kyzz 89.7fm let us use this avenue to strengthen the partnership in achieving the change we seek.

On this note I welcome you all.

Thank you.