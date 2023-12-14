Amoako-Attah cuts sod for construction of two-lane dual carriageway of Kasoa-Winneba stretch

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has broken ground for the construction of a two-lane dual carriageway on the Kasoa to Winneba stretch of the Accra-Cape Coast highway.

The dualization process will begin from Krispol City to Winneba in the Effutu Municipality.

In the urbanized section of the stretch, where traffic is heavy, service roads will be provided for commercial drivers.

Interchanges will also be constructed at Gomoa Akotsi and Budumburam to facilitate vehicles from the Accra section heading to Cape Coast.

The Ministry states that the nature of traffic on the stretch, coupled with accidents, has compelled them to undertake this project.

Speaking to Citi News after leading a team of engineers to the stretch, Minister for Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Attah said the right side of the 30-kilometre stretch is clear, making it easier for the contractor to commence work.

“The engineer has already given an elaborate and detailed description of the project that is about to be undertaken by the government and for that matter by my ministry. This stretch of the road in our network has serious challenges, which are known to almost everybody in Ghana. Members of the public have been complaining a lot because the traveling public as well as motorists go through a hectic time daily in accessing this stretch of the road. And the government wants to tackle the issues headlong and to do something as quickly as possible. The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in 2020 and 2021 declared those two years as years of roads, and in those two years in particular as well as 2017.”

Kwesi Amoako-Attah further stated, “From now through to 2024, the government is going to see the period as a year of accomplishments. A number of the roads that were started in the previous years, a number of them have been completed. Others will be fully completed. The right of way is very clear; I want to pat the shoulders of the municipal and other chief executives, both past and present, on this stretch that they have worked together with my ministry, and they have cooperated well to maintain the right of way. The right of way is so clear.”

He assured motorists that the inconveniences they face will be a thing of the past.