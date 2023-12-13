Modern Ghana logo
Dr Adutwum allays fears concerning education sector, emphasises quality transformation

Despite growing concerns about the poor state of education in Ghana, the Minister of Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, has refuted claims of the sector collapsing.

The Minister spoke during a ceremony at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

During the event, UPSA honoured three prominent women: First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, former Chief Justice Georgina Wood, and former Speaker of Parliament Joyce Banford Addo.

Dr Adutwum took the opportunity to shed light on the ongoing transformation within Ghana's education sector.

The Education Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe Constituency in the Ashanti Region emphasised that the sector had been a priority for the government since 2017, with substantial investments made surpassing those of previous administrations’.

Dr Adutwum highlighted the focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) under President Akufo-Addo's leadership.

Addressing concerns about the Free Compulsory Basic Education (FCUBE), Dr Adutwum worried only 30 per cent of Ghanaians are currently taking advantage of the initiative.

He attributed this to the state of basic schools in the country but assured that significant changes are on the horizon.

In the next three months, the public can expect visible transformations in public sector schools, according to the Minister.

He outlined plans for basic schools to transition from traditional rectangular buildings, often painted with black and brown, to modern, state-of-the-art classroom blocks.

These facilities will be managed by appointed facility managers engaged by the Ministry of Education, he stressed.

Dr Adutwum expressed confidence that these improvements would encourage the remaining 70 per cent of Ghanaians, who have been hesitant about public schools, to consider enrolling their children in the revamped basic schools.

The Minister's remarks underscored the government's commitment to advancing the quality of education and corresponding facilities across the nation.

-Classfmonline

