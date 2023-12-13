It will bring homophobia to Ghana — Amnesty International punch holes in anti-LGBT Bill

Amnesty International Country Director, Genevieve Partingto



An international nongovernmental organisation, Amnesty International has raised concern about the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill before the Parliament of Ghana.

Speaking to Starr FM, the Country Director Genevieve Partington punched holes in the LGBT Bill, raising the issue of how the Bill does not even define who an LGBT person is.

She said if the LGBT Bill is passed, it will fuel homophobia in Ghana.

“First of all the bill does not even define who an LGBT person is, there is no definition. So how are you going to identify who an LGBT person is?

“There is a certain part of the bill that talks about romantic displays of affection. How do you define romantic affection between the same sex? So do you see two men holding hands apart of the LGBT community? These are some of the concerns that we have raised from the bill and so many other parts that we have issues with. So it is going to bring homophobia in Ghana,” Genevieve Partington said.

The Amnesty International Country Director further disclosed that if Parliament passed the Bill, her outfit would take it to court for violating the 1992 Constitution.

“We really have to be concerned with this bill as Ghanaians and understand that it will not just affect LGBT community. I have always said that Amnesty International completely rejects this bill, it should not exist and criminalizing persons for an activity that happens in their bedroom is actually against international human rights laws. So we should not even be considering it.

“It is against the 1992 Constitution so all these things we have to consider. For Amnesty International should the bill be passed we will take it to court. As we are allowed to so that is the agenda we have,” Genevieve Partington said.

Meanwhile, the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has admonished Parliamentarians to take another look at various sections of the Bill to ensure the right thing is done.