Lithium agreement not in the interest of Ghana; our MPs need to step in, do what is right – Sam Okudzeto

A member of the Council of State, Sam Okudzeto has shared his view about the deal government has signed with Barari DV Ghana Limited to mine lithium in the country.

Barari DV Ghana Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Limited, has been granted a fifteen (15) year Mining Lease to start the construction and mining of lithium at Ewoyaa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

At a press conference last week, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor said the unique aspect of the contract is the fact that it includes a 10% royalty rate and a substantial 19% state participation, aiming to secure greater value for the nation.

He said government’s ambition is to scale it up to a minimum of thirty percent (30%) Ghanaian participation through listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange for shares to be made available to Ghanaians and Ghanaian entities.

In the last couple of weeks, several people including Civil Society Organisations about Ghana’s stake in the deal, insisting that government should negotiate for more.

Speaking at an event organised by the Christian Council on Tuesday, December 12, Sam Okudzeto noted that the Lithium agreement that Ghana has signed is not in the interest of the country.

He admonished Members of Parliament to take interest in the agreement and push for the right thing to be done.

“The lithium agreement is not in the interest of Ghana, that is my view and if you will agree with me, then let us make a statement in support of the IEA to say that we do not think that this agreement is in the interest of Ghana,” he said during a meeting with the on Tuesday, December 12.

“I don't even want to condemn our MPs, we will caution and advise them to do what is right,” Sam Okudzeto said.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has demanded that government as a matter of urgency lays the Lithium deal with Barari DV Ghana Limited before Parliament for scrutiny.