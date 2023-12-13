I don't doubt you can end Bawku conflict — Bawku Naba to Bawumia

The Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the Overlord of Kusaug Traditional Area has called on the Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to intervene and bring an end to the Bawku conflict which has claimed several lives and properties in the municipality.

The Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II made the call when the Vice President visited him at his palace in Bawku as part of his thank you tour in the Upper East Region.

Naba Azoka II noted that the Vice President is a respected son of their rival tribe, and he has no doubts he will bring peace to Bawku.

He, however, said the conflict has escalated to North East regions where many vehicles are being attacked and innocent lives killed in the process.

On his part, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, thanked Zugraana for the warm reception at the palace.

According to him, he will do his best to bring peace to the area.

He, however, said there is no development without peace, and so government is working hard to bring lasting peace to Bawku and its environs.

Dr Bawumia said the constitution of Ghana makes it clear that only the Chieftancy institution and the Supreme Court are mandated to address Chieftancy issues.

He added that no government can use force or whatever to resolve Chieftancy conflict.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia noted that the government of the NPP has started some developmental projects within the Kusaug area, notable among them are the Bolga-Pumakom Road, Agenda 111 hospital project and social cohesion projects.

The Vice President together with the Chieftancy Minister Stephen Boateng, Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry and other officials had a close-down meeting with the Zugraana.

For decades, Bawku municipality and its environs have witnessed killings due to the protracted chieftancy dispute between the Kusaasis and Mamprusis.