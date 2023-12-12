Modern Ghana logo
Ghana's ‘Drive Electric Initiative’ making strong progress — Lead Project Coordinator

Doris Edem Agbevivi, Lead Project Coordinator for Ghana's Drive Electric Initiative
Doris Edem Agbevivi, Lead Project Coordinator for Ghana's Drive Electric Initiative

Ghana's electric vehicle push is gaining momentum, according to the lead coordinator of the country's Drive Electric Initiative.

Doris Edem Agbevivi, who leads the initiative for the Energy Commission of Ghana, spoke positively about the progress made during a forum on Ghana’s journey towards a net zero emission on Accra-based Citi TV Monday, December 11.

"The Drive Electric Initiative has been a fruitful journey so far," Ms. Agbevivi stated, stressing, “It's been a great session bringing up the Drive Electric Initiative so far."

Launched in October 2019, the initiative aims to promote electric vehicles and infrastructure in Ghana to increase productive demand and reduce carbon emissions.

Ms. Agbevivi explained that significant groundwork has been laid to support the private sector and encourage further investment.

This, she said includes developing EV charging standards and regulations through the Energy Commission and Ghana Standards Authority.

A baseline study has also provided important market data to inform the national EV policy and guide businesses.

“The baseline study has fed the EV policy document. And of course, it's also supposed to feed the private sector to know the markets," she said.

Other key accomplishments highlighted were Ghana's first e-mobility conference and a public forum bringing international charging companies to connect with local players.

"It's going to be very, very interesting in the coming days. So I'm very excited about it," remarked Ms. Agbevivi, signaling optimism about the growing EV ecosystem in Ghana and its role in energy transition goals.

Under the Drive Electric Initiative, Ghana is heading to the electrification of its transport sector thereby reducing Co2 emissions of fuel vehicles.

