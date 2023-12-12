Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Charging TV stations $10k for DTT platform too high – Sam George tells Communications Minister

General News MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

The Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Communications Committee, Samuel Nartey George has raised concern about the fee being charged TV stations for utilising the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform.

Although the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram insists TV stations on the platform must pay for it, he argues that charging $10,000 is too much.

He proposes that the Ministry of Communications led by Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful should reduce the fee for television stations.

“There is always been the understanding that the DTT platform is not for free and that there will be a fee to be paid. The issue at stake now is the processes by which the fee is being determined. We as a committee have invited the ministry and GIBA. The Ministry and GIBA need to come to a place where they have an understanding that it is not possible to proceed without the one or the other and that this matter would have to be discussed and agreed on and not litigated on.”

“The Ministry has originally determined a fee of $15,000 which I believe is on the high side even though the DTT appears to be a monopoly, there are other platforms, and there is a fair understanding of how much those platforms charge the same TV stations for broadcasting their content which is in the region of $7,500. So, I hold the view that will be a fair place to start the conversation,” Sam George said in an interview with Joy News.

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on Monday, December 11, cautioned TV stations they will be cut from the platform next year if they do not pay the charges for the DTT.

She said on the floor of parliament that government can no longer bear the cost of operating the platform.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Mahama's 24-hour economy gleaned from Bawumia's digitalisation drive - NPP insists Mahama's 24-hour economy gleaned from Bawumia's digitalisation drive - NPP insis...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: We're 37 of NPP delegates, go Independent; you need to be president – Group tells Ken Agyapong Election 2024: We're 37% of NPP delegates, go Independent; you need to be presid...

1 hour ago

Religious leaders demand immediate re-examination of lithium dealwith Barari DV Limited Religious leaders demand immediate re-examination of lithium deal with Barari DV...

1 hour ago

New Judge takes over case of OSP seeking to freeze, seize Cecilia Dapaah's properties New Judge takes over case of OSP seeking to freeze, seize Cecilia Dapaah's prope...

1 hour ago

2.1million jobs created so far; more to be done for the youth– Bawumia 2.1million jobs created so far; more to be done for the youth – Bawumia

1 hour ago

Dr. Yaw Adutwum has improved educational standards in the country; deserves commendation – NPP Germany Dr. Yaw Adutwum has improved educational standards in the country; deserves comm...

1 hour ago

Franklin Cudjoe Gov’t can’t raise $10m to renovate KATH but Finance Minister wants to pump milli...

1 hour ago

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George Charging TV stations $10k for DTT platform too high – Sam George tells Communica...

1 hour ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo We will keep going to IMF until we elect a leader who knows how to get good deal...

1 hour ago

Govt committed to creating more jobs in addition to the 2.1 million jobs created in last 7 years – Bawumia Gov’t committed to creating more jobs in addition to the 2.1 million jobs create...

Just in....
body-container-line