Kumasi market fire: GNFS lacks evidence to unravel cause of fire – Sam Pyne

The Kumasi Mayor, Samuel Pyne, has expressed concern about the evidence tampered with by affected traders in the aftermath of the fire outbreak at the French Line section of the Kumasi Central market.

Some of the affected traders trooped to the fire scene to clear the area to begin their business.

With this development, the Kumasi Mayor says the fire officers may not have enough evidence to unravel the exact cause of the fire outbreak.

Traders affected by Sunday’s fire incident are clearing the area and preparing to erect temporary sheds to continue their businesses.

The fire at the section of the market on Sunday caused extensive damage to properties worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.

The French Line section, known for trading clothes, phones, locally made sandals, medicinal products, and other foodstuffs, has witnessed a number of fire incidents.

Although the Kumasi Mayor says he is yet to receive a report on the incident, he dispelled rumours that the affected traders will be evicted from the area following the fire outbreak.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for the families whose properties got burnt. We will be going there today to assess the situation. I’m yet to receive a comprehensive report from the fire service. My worry is about how people trampled on evidence that could have been gathered. After the outbreak, most people trooped into there may have compromised the evidence as to what caused the fire,” he lamented.

Some affected traders, who fear they could be evicted from the area, appealed to authorities to give them enough time.

“It hasn’t been easy for us; they shouldn’t evict us now. We need more time to trade to take care of our families.”

Another also said, “We are also pleading with the government to support us. They should allow us some time to go about our businesses. We don’t have money to buy new wares.”

—citinewsroom

