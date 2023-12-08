Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has launched an attack on the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng over his handling of an alleged involvement of former President John Dramani Mahama in the Airbus Bribery Scandal.

He describes the Special Prosecutor as "good-for-nothing" urging him to prioritize investigation into the alleged corruption case filed against the former President.

The criticism comes in the wake of Lawyer Agyebeng's recent press conference where he expressed frustration over dismissive rulings of corruption cases, warning of potential consequences for the nation's fight against corruption if the trend is not stopped.

Speaking on the 'Kokrokoo' morning show on Peace FM, Salam Mustapha described Mahama as a “thief” and questioned why the Special prosecutor had not taken any action against him.

"There is no way the NDC can match us. That is the campaign we are coming to do; the comparison of the records. The comparison of the presidential candidates, John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; one came to steal in this country and we all know it," Mustapha said.

When pressed for evidence to support the claim by the show’s host Nana Yaw Kesse, Mustapha pointed to the Airbus corruption case, asserting that the matter had been sent to the International Court of Arbitration.

"It's because we have a good-for-nothing OSP who is not chasing the case," said Mustapha, indicating that the lack of progress in Mahama's case was due to the alleged ineffectiveness of the Special Prosecutor.

Salam Mustapha further called on Lawyer Agyebeng to focus on concluding high-profile cases stating, “He should get the cases done."