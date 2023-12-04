Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

We’ll push 20% sweetened beverages tax onto consumers – FABAG warns

Social News Well push 20 sweetened beverages tax onto consumers – FABAG warns
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG) says it will transfer the twenty percent tax slapped on beverages to customers.

FABAG has been advocating for the removal of the 20% exercise tax imposed on soft drinks, spirits, and water.

The Excise Duty Amendment bill which is part of three tax bills passed by Parliament in April 2023 imposed 20 percent tax on sweetened beverages and other products.

The Association says the taxes will negatively impact their businesses, which are already reeling under the current economic conditions.

In an interview with Citi News, the General Secretary of FABAG, Samuel Aggrey, said the government should find other means to generate revenue rather than overburdening businesses.

“It is the government pushing all these prices, and therefore the only option is to pass it on to the consumers. When consumers are burdened with more taxes, they may eventually refuse to buy, disrupting the entire supply chain and posing a challenge of habitual price increases from suppliers.”

Also reacting to the proposed Import Restrictions Bill, FABAG said the government must outline plans to boost local production instead of seeking an outright ban on the selected goods.

“We don't need any legislation to control this; what we need is to figure out how we can grow the local sector. We expect the ministry to present alternative strategies to foster the local sector’s growth. Unfortunately, every collected penny seems to go towards government consumption, leaving the industry still suffering.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Martin Amidu writes: Kissi Agyebeng, The Special Prosecutor, Has Crossed The Redline By Scandalizing The Administration Of Justice And Must Be Impeached Martin Amidu writes: Kissi Agyebeng, The Special Prosecutor, Has Crossed The Red...

3 hours ago

Well push 20 sweetened beverages tax onto consumers – FABAG warns We’ll push 20% sweetened beverages tax onto consumers – FABAG warns

3 hours ago

Let us uphold festivals to embody our spirit of peace, unity and development – Bawumia Let us uphold festivals to embody our spirit of peace, unity and development – B...

3 hours ago

Education minister briefs Parliamenton December 4 reporting of SHS 1 students Education minister briefs Parliament on December 4 reporting of SHS 1 students

3 hours ago

A trader's son who came to power in a bloodless coup, Mauritania's ex-president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz stepped down in 2019 after two terms in which he defused a jihadist insurgency that has swept across other countries in the Sahel. By Seyllou afpAFP Mauritania ex-president Aziz sentenced to 5 years for corruption

3 hours ago

Chief Justice of Ghana, Her Ladyship Gertrude Esaaba Torkonoo Freedom of expression being crippled globally by governmental interventions — Ch...

3 hours ago

Election 2024: I'm not in this race for fun, Im the safest person to propel Ghana to greater heights —Alan Election 2024: I'm not in this race for fun, I’m the safest person to propel Gha...

3 hours ago

Alan's GTP already has 24-hour economy —MFC supporters to Mahama Alan's GTP already has 24-hour economy — MFC supporters to Mahama

3 hours ago

The way some citizens are looting national coffers is alarming; I promise the church won't fail to speak against it —Presby Moderator The way some citizens are looting national coffers is alarming; I promise the ch...

5 hours ago

Physically challenged toll workers demand payment of 2year arrears Physically challenged toll workers demand payment of 2year arrears

Just in....
body-container-line