Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Wenchi Manhene urges Government to establish cashew processing facility   

Regional News Wenchi Manhene urges Government to establish cashew processing facility
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoanpong Tabrako III, Wenchi Manhene, has appealed to the government to help establish a factory dedicated to the processing of cashew.

This move, he believed, would not only benefit the people but also contribute to the economic growth of the country, as opposed to simply exporting the raw cashew beans.

Osagyefo Tabrako III made the appeal at the 39th Bono Regional Farmers’ Day celebration held in Akrobi-Wenchi in the Wenchi Municipality of the region.

The theme for this year’s event was “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience.”

The event saw the recognition and rewarding of distinguished farmers who have shown exceptional commitment and hard work in promoting agriculture in the region.

Osagyefo Tabrako III said a deliberate effort was needed to create job opportunities, particularly in the form of large-scale farming, for the youth, adding that the approach would not only equip the younger generation with essential skills but also enable them to actively participate in the agricultural sector.

Osagyefo Tabrako III stressed the importance of focusing on agro-processing and reviving the Wenchi Tomacan factory, which used to employ over 1000 people and had the potential to promote other farm produce such as juices and tomato puree.

Osagyefo Tabrako III highlighted the significance of expanding the Wenchi Agriculture College into a University, as well as supporting institutions like the Crop Research Institute, the Cocobod coffee seedling station, and animal husbandry to provide essential education to the farmers.

He urged all stakeholders in the agricultural sector to ensure availability of vast land and resources suitable for industrial and value-added farming practices.

GNA

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

Alan Kyerematen, 2024 Independent presidential candidate 39th Farmers’ Day: Alan Kyerematen unveils 4-pillar plan to revolutionize agricu...

45 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama 39th Farmers’ Day: NDC is dedicated to bringing back the joy of farming — Mahama...

2 hours ago

We have no records of your complaint; furnish us with more information to take action – NMC replies Bawah Mogtari We have no records of your complaint; furnish us with more information to take a...

2 hours ago

Your claim that we have issued sanctions to Onua FM, Onua TV without fair hearing has no foundation – NMC fires back at GIBA Your claim that we have issued sanctions to Onua FM, Onua TV without fair hearin...

2 hours ago

SHS1 still reporting on Monday - Education Ministry insists SHS1 still reporting on Monday - Education Ministry insists

2 hours ago

Fixing The Country blasts Mahama for not condemning rampaging NDC youth at his residence Fixing The Country blasts Mahama for not condemning rampaging NDC youth at his r...

2 hours ago

Reschedule commencement date for fresh SHS students to January – Parliament to Dr. Adutwum Reschedule commencement date for fresh SHS students to January – Parliament to D...

2 hours ago

Wenchi Manhene urges Government to establish cashew processing facility Wenchi Manhene urges Government to establish cashew processing facility   

2 hours ago

Establish National Sanitation Authority to give priorities to sanitation issues Establish National Sanitation Authority to give priorities to sanitation issues

2 hours ago

I will revolutionise Agricultural sector in my next administration – Mahama I will revolutionise Agricultural sector in my next administration – Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line