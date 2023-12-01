Wenchi Manhene urges Government to establish cashew processing facility   

Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoanpong Tabrako III, Wenchi Manhene, has appealed to the government to help establish a factory dedicated to the processing of cashew.

This move, he believed, would not only benefit the people but also contribute to the economic growth of the country, as opposed to simply exporting the raw cashew beans.

Osagyefo Tabrako III made the appeal at the 39th Bono Regional Farmers’ Day celebration held in Akrobi-Wenchi in the Wenchi Municipality of the region.

The theme for this year’s event was “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience.”

The event saw the recognition and rewarding of distinguished farmers who have shown exceptional commitment and hard work in promoting agriculture in the region.

Osagyefo Tabrako III said a deliberate effort was needed to create job opportunities, particularly in the form of large-scale farming, for the youth, adding that the approach would not only equip the younger generation with essential skills but also enable them to actively participate in the agricultural sector.

Osagyefo Tabrako III stressed the importance of focusing on agro-processing and reviving the Wenchi Tomacan factory, which used to employ over 1000 people and had the potential to promote other farm produce such as juices and tomato puree.

Osagyefo Tabrako III highlighted the significance of expanding the Wenchi Agriculture College into a University, as well as supporting institutions like the Crop Research Institute, the Cocobod coffee seedling station, and animal husbandry to provide essential education to the farmers.

He urged all stakeholders in the agricultural sector to ensure availability of vast land and resources suitable for industrial and value-added farming practices.

GNA