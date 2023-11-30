Modern Ghana logo
Bono Region: One dead, seven injured after shooting incident during installation of a paramount Chief

A shooting incident during the installation of a paramount Chief at Sampa in the Bono Region has left several people injured.

Following the swift intervention of the Police, seven people involved in the shooting have been arrested.

Meanwhile, one person has been confirmed dead with as many as seven people left with gunshot wounds.

“The Police have today, 30th November 2023, arrested 7 people for firing indiscriminately during the installation of a paramount Chief at Sampa in the Bono Region.

“Seven people sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the indiscriminate firing and one person died,” a statement from the Ghana Police Service said on Thursday.

During the arrest, two single-barrel guns were retrieved by the Police. The Police in its statement noted that all the suspects are in custody assisting the investigation.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

