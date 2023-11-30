Modern Ghana logo
ONUA, NMC clash: Back off from the politically motivated proxy tyranny — Kwakye Ofosu to NMC

Executive Secretary of the NMC[left] and former Deputy Information Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu
Executive Secretary of the NMC[left] and former Deputy Information Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Information Minister under the past Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has accused the National Media Commission (NMC) of exhibiting "proxy tyranny" in its handling of an allegation against broadcaster Onua TV/FM.

Reacting to the suit filed by Onua TV and FM against the NMC in a social media post on Wednesday, November 29, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the regulatory body's actions were "motivated by zeal to score political points."

Onua TV and Onua FM have dragged the NMC to court over what it says is "politically tainted harassment" by the Commission.

Commenting on the development, the NDC stalwart slammed the NMC, saying "The NMC should back off from the proxy tyranny it is exhibiting against Onua TV and Onua FM on behalf of this high-handed government."

He added that "The moves to close down the two stations,is a cowardly roll back of media freedoms.Ghanaians are simply unwilling to yield their freedoms."

Onua TV and Onua FM in their lawsuit against the NMC accused the commission of bias and acting as "complainant, prosecutor and judge" in their case without a fair hearing.

The suit is seeking to restrain the NMC from any further actions that could impact their operations, which Mr Kwakye Ofosu said amounted to rolling back media freedoms.

Background
The National Media Commission (NMC) has initiated processes aimed at suspending the frequency authorisations of Onua TV and Onua FM.

The move according to the NMC follows what it describes as a "persistently dangerous broadcast" by Onua TV and Onua FM, owned by Media General.

In one of such broadcasts, the NMC stated the station's presenter Captain Smart had claimed that the military officers embezzled monies meant for soldiers on peacekeeping operations but offered no evidence to back his claims.

