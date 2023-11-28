Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
28.11.2023 Social News

Five die in tragic accident on Sunyani-Berekum Highway 

Five die in tragic accident on Sunyani-Berekum Highway
28.11.2023 LISTEN

Five people are feared dead in a tragic road crash, which occurred on Monday on the Sunyani-Berekum Highway.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt that the accident occurred around 1400 hours when a taxi cab, with registration number BA GT 5591-12, heading towards Nsoatre, collided head-on with an unregistered private Salon car, which was coming from the opposite direction.

All five occupants, including the driver, were reported to have died on the spot, while the other driver, who was the only occupant of the private car, is said to be in critical condition.

When the GNA visited the scene, Police and Fire Service personnel retrieved the yet-to-be-identified bodies and deposited them at a mortuary in the area for preservation and identification.

A police source at the scene told the GNA that investigations had begun into the issue.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Five die in tragic accident on Sunyani-Berekum Highway Five die in tragic accident on Sunyani-Berekum Highway 

2 hours ago

Ghana Medical Association elects new national executives Ghana Medical Association elects new national executives 

5 hours ago

Western Region prepares to host 39th National Farmers Day at Tarkwa Western Region prepares to host 39th National Farmers’ Day at Tarkwa

5 hours ago

Second in Command at Sakumono District Police granted bail for for possession of narcotic drugs Second in Command at Sakumono District Police granted bail for for possession of...

5 hours ago

Tax exemptions for 45 companies unconscionable – Minority raises red flag Tax exemptions for 45 companies ‘unconscionable’ – Minority raises red flag

5 hours ago

You are first beneficiaries of a peaceful environment; invest in peacebuilding – Supreme Court Judge charges private sector You are first beneficiaries of a peaceful environment; invest in peacebuilding –...

6 hours ago

Review article 244 2 of 1992 constitution for election of presiding members by simple majority — Mion District Assembly PM Review article 244 (2) of 1992 constitution for election of presiding members by...

7 hours ago

Mahama engaging in in-swinging, reckless politics of lies and deceit; become comic relief to Ghanaians – NPP Germany Mahama engaging in in-swinging, reckless politics of lies and deceit; become com...

7 hours ago

Stop campaigning as if you want to become an SRC president – Former MP blasts Bawumia Stop campaigning as if you want to become an SRC president – Former MP blasts Ba...

7 hours ago

Four-day cease-fire in Gaza has brought relief, stopped the killing and maiming of people — WHO Four-day cease-fire in Gaza has brought relief, stopped the killing and maiming ...

Just in....
body-container-line