"It's capital no in Ghana, they can't dictate to us what to do" — Speaker Bagbin affirms position against LGBTQI+

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin at the weekend affirmed his conviction to remain resolute and stand against LGBTQI+ in the country.

“These days they are fighting and killing each other because of that, and they are struggling in their country.

“They know that it is not right, and they know that it has nothing to do with human right because we are not talking about gender, we are talking about sexuality,” Mr Bagbin stated this when he addressed a colourful durbar of chiefs and people of Suma-Ahenkro to climax the 2023 Suma Royal Retreat at Suma-Ahenko.

The weeklong celebration was on theme “if the son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed,” a theme picked from the Holy Scriptures, the celebration brought together Suma-Ahenko natives and royals, both home and abroad to plan for the development of the town and to strengthen family ties.

Mr Bagbin stressed that “it is rivalry, you are either a man or a woman and that is what God created you, and God knew why he did not leave Adam alone but created Eve.

“In America, I am sure you heard the difference between President Biden and former Trump. The former President Trump is strongly against LGBTQI+ and President Biden and his people are for it.

“Every day they are struggling in the United States, some states have passed laws prohibiting it, others have accepted it. But we in Ghana say capital no.

“I am the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana and represent the good people of Ghana and do not represent the Americans or the British.

“We don't dictate to them what to do and they can't dictate to us what to do,” the Speaker of Parliament indicated, a statement which received tumultuous applause from the excited crowd.

Odeneho Dr Afram Brempong III, the Paramount Chief of Suma Traditional Area, described LGBTQ+ and related sexual perversions as alien to the nation's culture and expressed the hope that the Speaker and parliament would remain resolute in standing against the practice.

GNA