‘Nkunim’ budget title is Finance Minister’s shading Majority MPs who forced him to resign - Ricketts-Hagan

George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast Constituency in the Central Region, has interpreted the Finance Minister's choice of the term 'Nkunim' for the 2024 budget as a strategic move to deflect criticism from his colleagues on the Majority side of the House.

According to Ricketts-Hagan, the Finance Minister's use of the term 'Nkunim,' which translates to Victory, was aimed at subtly challenging the Majority Members of Parliament who had been critical of him for what they perceived as mismanagement of the economy.

He suggested that the Finance Minister intended to convey a message to the Majority MPs that, despite their attempts to push for his removal and the establishment of a censure committee, he emerged victorious by presenting the eighth budget statements to Parliament.

During an interview on the Ghana Yensom Morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, November 24, 2023, Mr Ricketts-Hagan proposed that the Finance Minister's choice of the title was a way of signalling to his colleagues that both he (the Finance Minister) and his late father had served as Finance Ministers, emphasising his resilience.

Mr Ricketts-Hagan urged the Majority MPs not to hastily celebrate the budget but to reflect on the deeper meaning behind the title.

He cautioned them that the Finance Minister's choice of words may reflect a level of disdain toward the Majority MPs.

In summary, Ricketts-Hagan interpreted the Finance Minister's budget title as a symbolic declaration of victory over the challenges he faced from the Majority side of the House

-Classfmonline