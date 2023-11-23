We are sorry – Police apologise to Ghanaians for causing traffic on Accra-Ofankor stretch

The Ghana Police Service led by Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has issued an apology to the public for the inconvenience caused on Wednesday, November 22, as a result of the Graduation Ceremony of Course 52 Cadet Officers.

The ceremony held at the National Police Training School (NPTS) Tesano, Accra caused a lot of traffic and inconvenience commuters using the N6 Highway.

In a press release today, the Ghana Police Service says it is sorry.

“The Ghana Police Service has taken notice of the traffic situation that occurred yesterday, 22nd November 2023, on the Accra-Ofankor stretch of the N6 Highway, due to the Course 52 Cadet Officers' Graduation Ceremony at the National Police Training School (NPTS) Tesano, Accra, which inconvenienced the commuting public and other road users.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the entire Ghana Police Service wish to sincerely apologize to the public for the traffic congestion,” the security service said in a release signed by Assistant Commissioner Of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi.

The Ghana Police Service assures the public that lessons have been learned and steps will be taken to improve the management of traffic for similar events going forward.