Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

We are sorry – Police apologise to Ghanaians for causing traffic on Accra-Ofankor stretch

General News We are sorry – Police apologise to Ghanaians for causing traffic on Accra-Ofankor stretch
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service led by Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has issued an apology to the public for the inconvenience caused on Wednesday, November 22, as a result of the Graduation Ceremony of Course 52 Cadet Officers.

The ceremony held at the National Police Training School (NPTS) Tesano, Accra caused a lot of traffic and inconvenience commuters using the N6 Highway.

In a press release today, the Ghana Police Service says it is sorry.

“The Ghana Police Service has taken notice of the traffic situation that occurred yesterday, 22nd November 2023, on the Accra-Ofankor stretch of the N6 Highway, due to the Course 52 Cadet Officers' Graduation Ceremony at the National Police Training School (NPTS) Tesano, Accra, which inconvenienced the commuting public and other road users.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the entire Ghana Police Service wish to sincerely apologize to the public for the traffic congestion,” the security service said in a release signed by Assistant Commissioner Of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi.

The Ghana Police Service assures the public that lessons have been learned and steps will be taken to improve the management of traffic for similar events going forward.

11232023113905-8dt2wjivvq-fnlgdzxcaau89

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Corruption holding Ghana back – UK High Commissioner Corruption holding Ghana back – UK High Commissioner

2 hours ago

All our gods have left the town because of dusty roads — Goaso chief weeps before Mahama over NPP neglect All our gods have left the town because of dusty roads — Goaso chief weeps befor...

2 hours ago

AR: Angry Manso Tonkokrom youth accuse Asanko Mines of playing with their emotions A/R: Angry Manso Tonkokrom youth accuse Asanko Mines of playing with their emoti...

2 hours ago

Kintampo sitting on time bomb over threatening tribal clash — MP Kintampo sitting on time bomb over threatening tribal clash — MP

2 hours ago

OSP orders TOR to suspend proposed partnership deal with TEPL OSP orders TOR to suspend proposed partnership deal with TEPL

2 hours ago

NDC Greater Accra youth wing clean up Mahamas office today NDC Greater Accra youth wing clean up Mahama’s office today

2 hours ago

Kintampo clash: Nitiwul, Kan-Dapaah to face Parliament today Kintampo clash: Nitiwul, Kan-Dapaah to face Parliament today

3 hours ago

Stop discussing your work-related grievances in 'chop bars', channel them to the right authorities — Bawumia to Police Stop discussing your work-related grievances in 'chop bars', channel them to the...

3 hours ago

I'm the 'king' of ideas and Mahama has bad ideas – Bawumia I'm the 'king' of ideas and Mahama has bad ideas – Bawumia

3 hours ago

AP - Mike Corder Anti-Islam populist Wilders wins Dutch elections in a shock for Europe

Just in....
body-container-line