Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Truck crashed into Suame Divisional Police Headquarters, one killed

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News Truck crashed into Suame Divisional Police Headquarters, one killed
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

One person has been confirmed dead after a Kia Rhino truck crashed into the Suame Divisional Police Headquarters building in the Ashanti Region.

The victim, yet to be identified, is said to be a woman in his mid-40s who lost her two legs in the fatal accident.

She was pronounced dead on arrival at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The tragic incident, which occurred on Thursday, November 16, 2023, also left one baby critically injured.

The truck with registration number AC-850-17 according to eye witness ran into three different cars which were parked at the Police Headquarters.

In an interview with this reporter, an eyewitness, Kwadwo Asirifii narrated that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a brake failure, leading to the unfortunate incident.

"The truck was heading towards Offinso from Accra when it veered off the road in a reversed manner. The woman who had just stepped out of a commercial bus was crashed by the car immediately after the commercial bus left the scene.

"The truck subsequently crashed into a gutter and later into the police headquarters’ fence wall before it eventually crashed into three cars parked on the station’s compound," he stated.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

2024 budget: Ghana in total leadership paralysis; my heart bleeds for the country – Sammy Gyamfi on viral video of Ministry workers cheering Finance Minister 2024 budget: Ghana in total leadership paralysis; my heart bleeds for the countr...

2 hours ago

Truck crashed into Suame Divisional Police Headquarters, one killed Truck crashed into Suame Divisional Police Headquarters, one killed

2 hours ago

Theresa Kufuor lived, demonstrated communal faith – Catholic Priest Theresa Kufuor lived, demonstrated communal faith – Catholic Priest

2 hours ago

Politicians who stoke tribal, religious sentiments have no message – Akufo-Addo Politicians who stoke tribal, religious sentiments have no message – Akufo-Addo 

2 hours ago

2.37million ambulance saga: Ato Forson closes case as Alex Segbefia fails to show up €2.37million ambulance saga: Ato Forson closes case as Alex Segbefia fails to sh...

2 hours ago

Im frustrated – Nii Lante Vanderpuye explains why hes leaving Parliament I’m frustrated – Nii Lante Vanderpuye explains why he’s leaving Parliament

2 hours ago

I'm capable of leading NPP to win Ketu South - Madam Abla Awakoe I'm capable of leading NPP to win Ketu South - Madam Abla Awakoe 

2 hours ago

Running mate: Bawumia knows my competence - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Running mate: Bawumia knows my competence - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

2 hours ago

NPP MPs say Ken Ofori-Atta is resigning after the 2024 budget presentation - Ato Forson NPP MPs say Ken Ofori-Atta is resigning after the 2024 budget presentation - Ato...

2 hours ago

Requiem Mass heralds final journey of late Theresa Kufuor Requiem Mass heralds final journey of late Theresa Kufuor

Just in....
body-container-line