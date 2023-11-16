Truck crashed into Suame Divisional Police Headquarters, one killed

One person has been confirmed dead after a Kia Rhino truck crashed into the Suame Divisional Police Headquarters building in the Ashanti Region.

The victim, yet to be identified, is said to be a woman in his mid-40s who lost her two legs in the fatal accident.

She was pronounced dead on arrival at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The tragic incident, which occurred on Thursday, November 16, 2023, also left one baby critically injured.

The truck with registration number AC-850-17 according to eye witness ran into three different cars which were parked at the Police Headquarters.

In an interview with this reporter, an eyewitness, Kwadwo Asirifii narrated that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a brake failure, leading to the unfortunate incident.

"The truck was heading towards Offinso from Accra when it veered off the road in a reversed manner. The woman who had just stepped out of a commercial bus was crashed by the car immediately after the commercial bus left the scene.

"The truck subsequently crashed into a gutter and later into the police headquarters’ fence wall before it eventually crashed into three cars parked on the station’s compound," he stated.