KNUST to host 8th edition of International Conference on Infrastructure Development in Africa

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will host the 8th edition of the international conference on Infrastructure Development in Africa.

The three-day meeting will commence on November 19, 2023 and end on November 22, 2023. It will be held on the theme "Sustainable and Resilient Infrastructure Development in Africa’s Changing Climate" under the joint auspices of the KNUST with support from the University of Manchester, UK and the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.

The event is expected to bring together hundreds of participants from across the world.

The Management of KNUST on Monday issued a press release reiterating their readiness to host the program.

Find below full schedule of the conference and all speakers' booked to address participants at the event.

Background

Climate variability and change is expected to have disproportionate impact on human lives and infrastructure delivery, use and maintenance in Africa. These infrastructure systems encompass interconnected networks of assets that provide essential services for people and the economy. Such infrastructure systems help to: deliver inputs like electricity; supply water to households and businesses; dispose of solid waste and wastewater; connect people and the economy through access to transport and digital communications, among others. According to the Council of Europe Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, infrastructure shapes the urban environment and drives long-term, equitable economic growth. Therefore, all stakeholders must build a high-quality, dependable, long-term, and resilient infrastructure capable of supporting economic growth and social well-being.

Even with the numerous benefits associated with infrastructure systems, most of such systems still need to be planned and built to withstand the adverse impact of climate change. Although such systems could be affected by the physical impacts of climate variability and change, it is vital that they are planned and designed to build resilience to the variabilities in the climate. According to the OECD, infrastructure could be classified as climate-resilient if it has been planned, constructed, built, and managed so that it predicts, prepares for, and adapts to changing climatic conditions.

Underinvestment in infrastructure has, over the years, resulted in the under-supply of relevant facilities and services in many African countries, thus, limiting their progress. Even so, if climate change could strain Africa's under-supplied infrastructure, then there should be concerted effort to combat its impact(s) in Africa. New infrastructure assets ought to be prioritized, planned, designed, built, and operated to account for the changing climatic conditions. In addition, existing infrastructure susceptible to these climate variabilities could be retrofitted to avert their potential impacts. To develop more sustainable and resilient infrastructure, now more than ever, there is the need to engage a wide range of actors, in the public and private sectors and academia, to take the necessary actions to strengthen infrastructure climate resilience. This conference provides the platform for deliberating the delivery and management of infrastructure in Africa, in the face of a changing climate. It is to engage various stakeholders on the continent, and beyond, on how to develop and deliver sustainable infrastructure that is resilient against climate variabilities.

Conference Aim and Objectives

The conference aims to explore ways in which academia and industry could come together to deliberate on developing more sustainable and resilient infrastructure in the wake of global climate change. The conference framework is the confluence of the following seven broad themes:

Sustainable Infrastructure and Environment

Policy and Governance Perspective

Infrastructure Design and Construction

Infrastructure Management

Infrastructure Investment and Financing

Innovation and Capacity Building

End-User and Other Perspectives

The papers submitted for the conference might explore topics including, but not limited to, the following:

Adaptation to climate change in infrastructure planning

Green Infrastructure and climate adaptation

Infrastructure, engineering, and climate change adaptation

Global climate change, adaptation, and infrastructure issues

Sustainable and Green buildings

Circular Economy

Industry 4.0 and 5.0

Net zero carbon design and construction

Innovative design thinking

Indoor environmental quality and management

Gender-based Issues in infrastructure development and Climate Change

Global construction education in resilient infrastructure

Housing affordability and sustainable development problems

Climate resilient housing policies

Innovative financing of climate resilience infrastructure

Land use planning and sustainable development

Maintainability and resilient infrastructure development

Material management and environmental concerns

Disaster-resilient built environment

Responsible consumption and production

Clean and affordable energy

Art and the design of resilient infrastructure

NOTE: These sub-themes are non-exhaustive. Authors are encouraged to propose and address topics within the conference's thematic areas.

Student Papers

The ICIDA conference seeks to promote research and collaboration in Africa and beyond. Hence, the organizers are encouraging the submission of papers and research proposals from students (especially, postgraduates) in relation to the theme of the conference. These will be presented in a special session to be held for such students during the conference.

Important Dates/Deadlines

Submission of Abstracts 15th June 2023 Notification of acceptance of abstract 30th June 2023 Full paper submission 30th August 2023 Notification of decision on papers 30th September 2023 Submission of revised papers 15thOctober 2023

Guidelines for the submission and acceptance of abstracts and papers:

Please submit your abstract of not more than 250 words and include up to 5 keywords to [email protected]

Abstracts will be sent to two referees. Only the authors whose abstracts pass this peer-review process will be invited to submit full papers.

The deadline for the submission of abstracts is 23:59hrs GMT on 30th June, 2023.

Details of full Submitted papers will be reviewed two members . The author(s) of accepted papers will be invited to present them at the conference. At least one of the authors must register and attend the conference.

In addition to the above, the conference is open to private individuals and corporate entities interested in the delivery, use and management of resilient infrastructure and sustainable development in the global south.

Venue Information:

The conference is scheduled at the Amonoo-Neizer Conference Centre, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi-Ghana.

Conference Committee

Prof. Clifford Amoako Conference Director Prof. Emmanuel Adinyira Conference Co-Director Dr. Titus Ebenezer Kwofie Conference Manager Dr. Kofi Agyekum Conference Secretary Dr. Michael Nii Addy Conference Co-Secretary Mr. Philip Peprah-Yeboah Conference Co-Secretary Dr. Eric Simpeh Logistics Chair Dr. Stephen Appiah Takyi Publicity Chair Arc. Desmond Opoku Co-Publicity Chair Dr. (Mrs) Dorothy A. Amenuke Dr. Kafui A. Ocloo Publication Chair Co-Publication Chair Dr. Alexander B. Marful Sponsorship Chair Dr. OwusuAmponsah Students' Research Chair

Scientific/Technical Committee

Emeritus. Prof. KwasiKwafoAdarkwaKNUST, Ghana

Prof. W. D. Thawala, University of South Africa, SA

Prof Clinton Aigbavboa, University of Johannesburg, SA

Prof. David J. Edwards, Birmingham City University, UK

Prof. G Ofori, London South Bank University, UK

Dr.ObuksEjohwomu,University of Manchester. UK

Prof. J. Ayarkwa, KNUST, Ghana

Prof. Paul Olomolaiye, UWE Bristol, UK

Prof D.K. Ahadzie, KNUST, Ghana

Prof. E. Badu, KNUST, Ghana

Prof. Samuel Amos-Abanyie, KNUST, Ghana

Prof. Emmanuel Adinyira, KNUST, Ghana

Prof. F. Emuze, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, SA

Prof. Morgan Tuuli, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Ghana

Prof. Rexford AssasieOppong, KNUST, Ghana

Prof.TheophilusAdjei, KNUST, Ghana

Prof. John TiahBugri, KNUST, Ghana

Prof. Anthony Owusu-Ansah, KNUST, Ghana

Dr. (Mrs) Dorothy A. Amenuke, KNUST, Ghana

Prof. Clifford Amoako, KNUST, Ghana

Prof. Humphrey Danso, Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, Ghana

Prof. Samuel Laryea, University of the Witwatersrand, SA

Prof.Rudith King, KNUST, Ghana

Prof. De-Graft Owusu-Manu, KNUST, Ghana

Dr. Titus Ebenezer Kwofie, KNUST, Ghana

Dr. Kofi Agyekum, KNUST, Ghana

Conference Fee

International Delegates $ 250 Local Delegates GhC 500 Students GhC 250

Keynote Speakers