Both private and state institutions must support bushfire prevention campaign – GNFS

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has urged stakeholders to support the 2023-2024 National Bushfire Prevention Campaign, with the theme "Sixty years of GNFS existence: Bushfire prevention is critical to sustaining our natural resources and food safety."

Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) James Owusu-Agyei, GNFS Director in Charge of Rural Fires, told newsmen in Tema that the campaign would require the following items: Wellington and Combat Boots, Fire Beaters, Cutlasses, Nose Guards, Motor Bikes and Bicycles, Torchlights, dungarees, Megaphones and Whistles.

DCFO Owusu-Agyei urged institutions and the corporate world to join the 2023/2024 National Anti-Bushfires Campaign and view the fight as a corporate social responsibility initiative, citing bushfires as "not only destroying the habitation, but our very survival is at stake." With the rate at which our vegetation is being destroyed, we are all in danger.

"As a result, we are appealing to all Ghanaians to join us in our fight against illegal fires." Traditional leaders must safeguard their territory from bushfires."

He stated that the launch would include a float, a football gala, an inter-second cycle quiz, and a climax on November 23rd at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region.

As part of the nationwide launch, GNFS Regional Commands will conduct and use community radio shows, community durbars, volunteer and peer education, and door-to-door communications to emphasize the importance of putting out bushfires.

Chiefs and queen mothers, according to DCFO Owusu-Agyei, would also be involved in the effort to assist in defending the territories under their control.

Religious leaders are also being tasked with preaching about the bad consequences of illegal fires, especially as we approach the dry season, and kids are being educated and deployed as anti-bushfire environmental ambassadors.

Meanwhile, the GNFS has formed the 2023 National Bushfire Prevention Campaign Committee, which includes DCFO Owusu-Agyei as chairman, GNFS Director Logistics DCFO Heroie Sekyere-Boakye, ACFO Jerry Harding Bruce, Deputy Director Rural Fires, and DOIII George Tetteh, Rural Fires Administration.

Others include Madam Emeralda Arthur of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Francis Ameyibor of the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Koranteng Abrokwa and Madam Luthia S. Jamal of NADMO, Mr Edward Amoah Odame of the Ghana Cocoa Board, Mr. Prince Anane Agyei of the Forestry Commission, Mr Charles Ansong Dankyi of the National Insurance Commission, and Mr. James Dubik of Ghana Meteo.

The others are Madam Rosemond Sam of the Ministry of Education, Dr. Isaac Nunoo Tropenbos of Ghana, Mr. Abdallah Seidu of the Forestry Commission, and Miss Jacqueline Ama Ghartey of the Ministry of the Interior.

"GNFS doors are open wide for support," added DCFO Owusu-Agyei. You can give it at any of the GNFS's national, regional, or district offices, or you can phone and we will pick up the things. Cheques should be made payable to the Ghana National Fire Service.

—CDA Consult II Contributor