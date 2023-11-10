WAEC releases 2023 BECE results

10.11.2023 LISTEN

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results for both school and private candidates who participated in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A press statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, John Kapi, disclosed that the results for school candidates would be sent to their respective schools through the Metropolitan/Municipal/District Directors of Education.

It stated that the results for private candidates can be accessed at the council’s website www.waecgh.org adding that school candidates who desire may also access their results online at the council’s website.

The statement said a total of 600,900 candidates, comprising 300,404 males and 300,496 females from 18,993 participating schools entered the school examination.

“This figure includes 53 candidates with visual impairment, 366 with hearing impairment and 54 candidates with other special educational needs. The examination was conducted at 2,137 centres across the country and out of the number, 3,366 candidates were absent,” it said.

“The BECE for Private Candidates recorded a total entry figure of 1,839 candidates. This was made up of 942 males and 897 females. Fifteen centres, mostly in the regional capitals, were used for the conduct of the examination. Out of the total number of candidates who entered for the examination, 61 were absent,” it added.

Following the completion of investigations into several cases of irregularities detected during the conduct of the examination and marking of scripts, the 34th Meeting of the Final Awards and Examiners' Appointment Committee for BECE, held on Monday, 6th November 2023 approved the following:

The cancellation of subject results of 312 school candidates and 3 private candidates for bringing foreign materials, namely, prepared notes, textbooks and printed materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates;

Cancellation of entire results of 41 school candidates and 1 private candidate for possession of mobile phones in the examination hall; withholding of subject results of 180 school candidates and four private candidates for various suspected offences; withholding of entire results of 110 school candidates and two private candidates for various suspected offences.

However, WAEC disclosed that the scripts of 22,270 candidates in specific subjects are currently on hold as they are being investigated for reported cases of mass cheating.

Depending on the outcome of the investigations, their results may either be cancelled or released, it said.

WAEC advised all stakeholders to be cautious of individuals who promise to upgrade results in exchange for a fee.

"Candidates are urged to remember that WAEC results are secure and can be verified for authenticity," the Council added.