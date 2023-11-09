Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Security Threat: AOMC, MMAAG, meet IGP for protection

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
General News Security Threat: AOMC, MMAAG, meet IGP for protection
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

As part of efforts to strengthen security in the country to eradicate or minimize criminal activities during and after the Christmas festivity, the leadership of the Ghana Police Service met with the leadership of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC) and Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) in Accra.

The meeting, which was held at the Police Headquarters, was led by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to brainstorm on the security issues that have created fear and panic among the members of these two associations in their line of work.

This year alone, there have been several robbery attacks in the oil marketing sector in the country which have raised concern in the Police administration.

On October 24 at the Gaso fuel station, a private security guard was shot by armed robbers while some workers were attacked by some gunmen during a robbery. In a separate incident in Koforidua, at the Total - 5 fuel filling station, situated opposite the All Nations University campus along Koforidua -Akwadum to Suhum road in the Eastern region, a person was injured during a robbery incident.

Speaking in an interview with the media after the closed-door meeting with the police management board, the Chief Executive Officer Mr Kwaku Agyeman Duah commended the IGP and the entire police board for the tremendous work they have done to eradicate crime in the country.

He said criminal activity is one of the major challenges confronting the Oil Marketing Sector, hence innovative ideas were raised to address issues in the sector.

"We are excited to be here, to have a discussion with the IGP relating to the growth of the Oil Marketing Companies in the country. This has never happened before, and IGP has assured us that he will work with us to reduce the criminal activity in the sector and the country as a whole," he said.

The engagement forms part of the ongoing stakeholder engagement between the Ghana Police Service and various key sector players in the country.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Parliament to work on LGBTQ+ Bill before going on recess — Majority Leader Parliament to work on LGBTQ+ Bill before going on recess — Majority Leader  

2 hours ago

GHS4million approved to settle Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital's debt GHS4million approved to settle Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital's debt

2 hours ago

2023 BECE: WAEC cancels subject results of 315 candidates 2023 BECE: WAEC cancels subject results of 315 candidates

2 hours ago

AMA seizes maggot-infested salted fish,arrest distributor AMA seizes maggot-infested salted fish, arrest distributor 

2 hours ago

EC withdraws Constitutional Instrument on the creation of Guan constituency EC withdraws Constitutional Instrument on the creation of Guan constituency

2 hours ago

ER: 6 drown in Afram River, two escaped E/R: 6 drown in Afram River, two escaped

2 hours ago

Ken Agyapong deserves to be Bawumia's running mate — Arthur K Ken Agyapong deserves to be Bawumia's running mate — Arthur K

2 hours ago

GHS5m Ghana Health Service rebranding to be funded by IGF – Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye GHS5m Ghana Health Service rebranding to be funded by IGF – Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboa...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Owusu Bempah uses psychology rather than prophecy – Political Science lecturer Election 2024: Owusu Bempah uses psychology rather than prophecy – Political Sci...

2 hours ago

Garu military attack: Pregnant women, children caned – Democracy Hub Garu military attack: Pregnant women, children caned – Democracy Hub

Just in....
body-container-line