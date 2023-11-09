Security Threat: AOMC, MMAAG, meet IGP for protection

As part of efforts to strengthen security in the country to eradicate or minimize criminal activities during and after the Christmas festivity, the leadership of the Ghana Police Service met with the leadership of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC) and Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) in Accra.

The meeting, which was held at the Police Headquarters, was led by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to brainstorm on the security issues that have created fear and panic among the members of these two associations in their line of work.

This year alone, there have been several robbery attacks in the oil marketing sector in the country which have raised concern in the Police administration.

On October 24 at the Gaso fuel station, a private security guard was shot by armed robbers while some workers were attacked by some gunmen during a robbery. In a separate incident in Koforidua, at the Total - 5 fuel filling station, situated opposite the All Nations University campus along Koforidua -Akwadum to Suhum road in the Eastern region, a person was injured during a robbery incident.

Speaking in an interview with the media after the closed-door meeting with the police management board, the Chief Executive Officer Mr Kwaku Agyeman Duah commended the IGP and the entire police board for the tremendous work they have done to eradicate crime in the country.

He said criminal activity is one of the major challenges confronting the Oil Marketing Sector, hence innovative ideas were raised to address issues in the sector.

"We are excited to be here, to have a discussion with the IGP relating to the growth of the Oil Marketing Companies in the country. This has never happened before, and IGP has assured us that he will work with us to reduce the criminal activity in the sector and the country as a whole," he said.

The engagement forms part of the ongoing stakeholder engagement between the Ghana Police Service and various key sector players in the country.