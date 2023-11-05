Modern Ghana logo
Nana Ama McBrown shows love to victims of Akosombo Dam Spillage

In a heartwarming display of compassion and generosity, renowned Ghanaian actress and TV host, Nana Ama McBrown, recently embarked on a mission to bring relief and joy to the displaced victims of Akosombo Dam spillage. The incident left many families in distress, but Nana Ama McBrown, along with her McBrown Kitchen team, stepped in to make a positive impact.

Nana Ama McBrown's philanthropic journey took her to Agbetikpo, a town in the Volta Region of Ghana, where she visited one of the camps housing the displaced victims. Her efforts were nothing short of remarkable, as she extended a helping hand in various ways to those affected by the dam spillage.

The first act of kindness was the donation of essential items. Nana Ama McBrown and her team generously provided much-needed supplies, including baby food, children's clothing, food items, mosquito coils, detergents, and toiletries. These necessities are invaluable to the families who lost their homes and belongings due to the flooding caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

However, Nana Ama McBrown's kindness didn't stop with material donations. She went a step further to create moments of happiness and unity among the displaced victims. The actress spent a day cooking for them, showcasing her culinary skills in her McBrown Kitchen. Sharing a meal can be a simple yet profound way to foster a sense of community and offer a sense of normalcy in the face of adversity.

One of the most heartwarming aspects of Nana Ama McBrown's visit was the time she devoted to the children affected by the crisis. She organised a party for the young ones, filled with games, laughter, and delicious food. The joy and smiles on the children's faces during this event must have been a moment of respite from the challenges they've been facing.

Moreover, Nana Ama McBrown didn't just rely on material donations; she also made a substantial financial contribution. This act of generosity goes a long way in supporting the victims as they try to rebuild their lives and recover from the trauma of the dam spillage.

Nana Yaw Ayeh
Nana Yaw Ayeh

Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist

