Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Talk about the economy for Ghanaians to assess you – Ken Agyapong tells Bawumia

Headlines Talk about the economy for Ghanaians to assess you – Ken Agyapong tells Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Flagbearer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has indicated that he has noticed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia now shies away from talking about the ailing Ghanaian economy.

Speaking to Oyerepa TV in an interview, the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) called out the Vice President, stressing that he must be bold to talk about the economy just like he did when the NPP was in opposition.

He said this way, Ghanaians will have the chance to assess the Vice President and decide whether he has failed or not.

“Of late he [Dr. Bawumia] doesn’t even talk about the economy. He talks about digitalisation. I want him to talk about it but I’m not saying he has failed. The way he was boldly talking about it and criticizing the NDC and Mahama he should be bold to talk about the economy for Ghanaians to assess him,” Ken Agyapong said.

Bemoaning the many taxes imposed by the ruling NPP government, the Assin Central MP argued that Dr. Bawumia should be made to answer the 170 questions he posed to the late Kwesi Ammisah-Attah when he was in his position as Vice President.

“If you are going to pay duties there are about 18 different taxes. It’s unheard of anywhere in the world. Hotels are so expensive in this country. How would you pride yourself when the interest rate was about 14% and today it’s gone up to about 35% and you want us to clap for you? How?

“I will always say the truth. Bawumia asked Amissah Attah 170 questions. Why can’t we ask him these same questions now that he is Vice President? We must ask him,” Ken Agyapong stressed.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Talk about the economy for Ghanaians to assess you – Ken Agyapong tells Bawumia Talk about the economy for Ghanaians to assess you – Ken Agyapong tells Bawumia

6 hours ago

BR: Collapsed classroom block traps three to death at Badu B/R: Collapsed classroom block traps three to death at Badu

6 hours ago

Abossey Okai spare parts dealers suspend planned protest against GRA, Customs Abossey Okai spare parts dealers suspend planned protest against GRA, Customs

6 hours ago

Akufo-Addo seeking to use Bawumia as a surrogate for a third term as president – Martin Amidu Akufo-Addo seeking to use Bawumia as a surrogate for a third term as president –...

7 hours ago

US has secured safe passage out of Gaza for Palestinians and foreign nationals — Biden US has secured safe passage out of Gaza for Palestinians and foreign nationals —...

7 hours ago

Samira Bawumias marriage will collapse if I reply her attacks — Kennedy Agyapong Samira Bawumia’s marriage will collapse if I reply her attacks — Kennedy Agyapon...

7 hours ago

'It's strange that 'prophet' Mahama is directing NPP to elect who to compete with him' —Kwesi Pratt 'It's strange that 'prophet' Mahama is directing NPP to elect who to compete wit...

7 hours ago

NPP polls: 'The fall, rise of the nation is in your hands; vote for a capable candidate' —Rev. Owusu Bempah to NPP delegates NPP polls: 'The fall, rise of the nation is in your hands; vote for a capable ca...

7 hours ago

NPP polls: 'I won't tolerate a repeat of what happened in super delegate elections' — Ken Agyapongwarns NPP polls: 'I won't tolerate a repeat of what happened in super delegate electio...

9 hours ago

OSP clearing Adu Boahen of corrupt charges means theres something going on — Oliver Barker Vormawor OSP clearing Adu Boahen of corrupt charges means there’s ‘something going on’ — ...

Just in....
body-container-line