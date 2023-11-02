Talk about the economy for Ghanaians to assess you – Ken Agyapong tells Bawumia

Flagbearer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has indicated that he has noticed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia now shies away from talking about the ailing Ghanaian economy.

Speaking to Oyerepa TV in an interview, the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) called out the Vice President, stressing that he must be bold to talk about the economy just like he did when the NPP was in opposition.

He said this way, Ghanaians will have the chance to assess the Vice President and decide whether he has failed or not.

“Of late he [Dr. Bawumia] doesn’t even talk about the economy. He talks about digitalisation. I want him to talk about it but I’m not saying he has failed. The way he was boldly talking about it and criticizing the NDC and Mahama he should be bold to talk about the economy for Ghanaians to assess him,” Ken Agyapong said.

Bemoaning the many taxes imposed by the ruling NPP government, the Assin Central MP argued that Dr. Bawumia should be made to answer the 170 questions he posed to the late Kwesi Ammisah-Attah when he was in his position as Vice President.

“If you are going to pay duties there are about 18 different taxes. It’s unheard of anywhere in the world. Hotels are so expensive in this country. How would you pride yourself when the interest rate was about 14% and today it’s gone up to about 35% and you want us to clap for you? How?

“I will always say the truth. Bawumia asked Amissah Attah 170 questions. Why can’t we ask him these same questions now that he is Vice President? We must ask him,” Ken Agyapong stressed.