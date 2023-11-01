Asamoah Gyan’s lawyer refute reports of court order in divorce case

Edwin Kusi-Appiah, the counsel for Asamoah Gyan, has refuted claims that his client was ordered by the court to give his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan, a fuel station, two cars, a house in London, and other assets.

On October 31, 2023, information circulated on social media that Gyan had been ordered by the court to pay Gifty a monthly stipend of GHȼ25,000 for the welfare and upkeep of their three children.

However, Kusi-Appiah clarified that Gyan emerged victorious in the legal proceedings and that the aforementioned properties were already under Gifty’s name.

According to him, Gyan had sought to annul his marriage to Gifty, due to her existing marriage which was discovered after their union, which rendered their marriage invalid.

“Gyan went to the court with the petition for annulment of his marriage because his wife whom he married in 2013 was married to another person which was not known to him.

“The wife on the other hand argued that the case brought was not true and that the stipulated marriage was a marriage of convenience and asked the court to dissolve the marriage and not annul it. She also asked the court to give her more than six houses, several cars and other things which the court did not grant.”

Mr Kusi-Appiah added that the court further made the findings that indeed Gifty was married before her union with Gyan and the court proceeded to annul it.

Nonetheless, there was no specific clarification regarding the alleged monthly stipend of GHȼ25,000 intended for the welfare and upkeep of the three children Gyan shares with his ex-wife, Gifty.

—citinewsroom