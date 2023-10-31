Galamsey Economy: Your conclusion flawed; monumentally corrupt Adu Boahen must be punished — NDC to OSP

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected the conclusion of a report by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) that cleared former Deputy Finance Minister Charles Adu Boahen of corruption.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, October 31, the NDC said the OSP's conclusion that Adu Boahen's conduct as captured in the infamous 'Galamsey Economy' documentary does not amount to a prosecutable offense was "totally flawed and misconceived."

According to the NDC’s statement, the action of Mr Adu Boahen amounts to the criminal offence of extortion under Ghanaian law.

"Having forensically verified the audio-visual recording adduced by Tiger Eye P.I as a true reflection of the events represented thereon, and having conclusively established that Charles Adu Boahen indeed, demanded a bribe of 20% of the value of the initial investment or an an upfront payment of 10% of the value of the proposed investment and a post-investment sharing of the proceeds of same from undercover agents of Tiger Eye P.I who were posing as businessmen interested in investing in Ghana, it is totally unacceptable for the OSP to have concluded that Charles Adu is not guilty of a crime," said Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC.

He added: "'The conduct of Charles Adu Boahen constitutes corruption of monumental proportions and must not go unpunished."

The NDC has served notice that it will pursue criminal investigations and prosecution into the matter if it assumes power in the next election.

"Until then, we urge the Ghanaian public to treat this report with the contempt it deserves and demand a total reversal of this disappointing decision of the OSP," Sammy Gyamfi said.