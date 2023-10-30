Adjiringanor land dispute: Use the court and stop fighting us – Nungua Chiefs tells Empire Builders

The Nungua Traditional Council has asked Empire Builders Ltd to desist from fighting owners of the Adjiringanor/Borteyman Lands.

Instead, the council has cautioned the company to go to court if it is dissatisfied with the court's earlier judgment.

The factions have been engaging in a protracted land dispute over ownership since 1999. The matter has been before the Court for over 22 years from the High Court to the Court of Appeal through to the Supreme Court.

The Nungua Traditional Council at a press conference on Monday asked Empire Builders Ltd to desist from disregarding the court judgment confirming the Nungua Stool and Top Kings Enterprise Ltd. as the rightful owners of the Adjiringanor/Borteyman Lands.

“Nowhere in the said judgments were Empire Builders given a possession of any portion of the disputed land which dispute have long been settled by the Courts, and Top kings portion was affirmed, the rest in the judgment plan and the large track beyond the plan was affirmed to the Nungua Stool.” The council added.

The Council said Empire Builders, not satisfied with the decisions of the courts, filed separate suits at the Accra High Court, Land Court Division, and the Adenta High Court, which were all dismissed.

It further indicated that an appeal of the dismissal of the Adenta suit was also dismissed by the Court of Appeal together with a subsequent dismissal of an application to relist the dismissed Adenta suit by the same Appeal Court.

As such, the Nungua Traditional Council indicated that “Free legal advice to Empire Builders Ltd is for them to continue using the courts rather than fighting the Nungua Stool and its Clients through press conferences and using landguards. They should respect the rule of law and the Nungua Stool.”

“Be that as it may, we are urging members of the public seeking to have interest in land lease in the area above to only deal with the Nungua Stool and Top Kings Enterprise Ltd. on his portion as we have been adjudged the rightful owners of the Land in question.”

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) in February this year declared the land within the Borteyman and Adjiringanor enclave as a security zone effective February 16, 2023.

The move by REGSEC is to prevent imminent clashes between two feuding factions.

Security personnel were deployed to the area to ensure peace and calm. The decision was borne out of an emergency meeting held on February 16, 2023, by the REGSEC.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, announced this during a press conference in Accra on February 16, 2023.

“The Regional Security Council has picked up intelligence on the likelihood of imminent clashes between two (2) feuding factions in the Borteyman enclave, particularly Top Kings Limited and Empire Builders.

“The entire area under dispute has been declared a security zone. Effective today, Thursday, 16th February 2023, REGSEC has taken over the security of the area. REGSEC would deploy security personnel to the area to ensure peace and calm,” the Regional Minister said when he addressed the press.

-Citi Newsroom