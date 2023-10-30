Rail track theft case: You have 48 hours to arrest your men, NPP members involved – NDC to Police

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), through its Eastern Regional Communications Bureau, has issued an ultimatum to the Ghana Police Service, demanding the arrest of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members and certain police personnel believed to be involved in the theft and illegal sale of abandoned rail tracks in the region.

The NDC has alleged that officers from the Counter Terrorism Unit are providing security for NPP constituency officers and their associates who have been engaged in the pilfering of these rail tracks for sale to Chinese investors.

At a press conference, the NDC revealed that they possess photographic and video evidence showcasing the removal of rail tracks in areas such as Upper West Akim, Asene Manso Akroso, Achiase, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, New Juaben North and South, and Abuakwa North Municipalities.

The theft activities, as shown in the evidence, reportedly occurred under the close protection and supervision of police personnel.

The Eastern Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, Kojo Dankwah, has stated that the party intends to file a petition with the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to launch an investigation into the matter.

Mr Dankwah noted: “We had information that railway tracks were being stolen by people within the NPP, including District Chief Executive Officers, communication officers within constituencies, youth organizers, and other constituency officers who were stealing our railway lines and sharing the spoils among themselves. They were selling the tracks for profit.”

The NDC's investigation has allegedly unveiled the involvement of Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in supporting these theft activities using the proceeds to finance his campaign for the November 4 elections.

In light of these findings, Mr Dankwah stressed: “It has become crucial for us to bring this issue to the forefront. We have made a decision that we will petition the OSP, police, and other relevant agencies to ensure that all those involved face legal consequences.”

He added: “We have given the police a 48-hour ultimatum to arrest those implicated in these illicit activities. Failing this, we will take matters into our own hands and make citizen's arrests."

Source: classfmonline.com