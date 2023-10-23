Modern Ghana logo
Bawumia has a 'broken limp' – Friends of Ken Agyepong

During a health walk organised by Friends of Kennedy in Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, scores of supporters of Kennedy Agyepong expressed their strong desire for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to withdraw from the race and throw his support behind Kennedy Agyepong's bid to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

The supporters firmly believe that Mr Agyepong is the candidate who can guarantee the NPP's victory in the 2024 general elections.

They openly stated their concerns about the Vice President, noting that he is perceived as having a "broken limb," particularly concerning the country's economy, as he leads the Economic Management Team (EMT).

According to the supporters, it's akin to relying on a player with a broken leg to secure an impossible victory.

With the belief that the Vice President's leadership may not be effective in delivering a win in the December 7, 2024 elections, they are rallying behind Mr Agyepong in the NPP's presidential primary scheduled for November 4.

Mr Kofi Asiedu, the convener of the Friends of Kennedy Agyepong group, emphasised that Mr Agyepong is a formidable candidate and holds the keys to breaking the eight-year political jinx faced by the NPP.

Mr Asiedu spoke on Accra 100.5 FM's 6:00am news on Monday, October 23, 2023.

He described Mr Agyepong as a caring leader who genuinely cares about the welfare of young people, making him a strong contender for the NPP's presidential nomination.

The supporters are confident that Mr Agyepong's candidacy will bring positive outcomes for the party in the upcoming general elections.

-citinewsroom

