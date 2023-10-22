Kwame Sefa Kayi, a popular broadcaster has lost confidence in the National Cathedral project.

The National Cathedral project was initiated during the first term of the Akufo-Addo government, a fulfilment of his promise to God after winning the 2016 election.

However, the project has faced numerous challenges.

Earlier this year, several members of the Board of Trustees resigned expressing various issues with the entire project.

Prominent figures such as Dr Mensa Otabil and Bishop Dag Heward-Mills raised concerns.

The latest to exit were Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations of Action Chapel Churches Worldwide, and Rev. Eastwood Anaba, the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries.

During his "Kokrokoo" morning show on Peace FM, Kwame Sefa Kayi was asked about his thoughts on the National Cathedral's construction.

In a reaction, he expressed doubts about the project's continuity, stating, "As for the National Cathedral, it won't be successful. I mean, let's move on. It's obvious that it won't see the light of day, maybe not now, maybe some other time but as it looks now, it won't come off."