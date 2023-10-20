Modern Ghana logo
I’m so proud of you — Afia Schwarzenegger congratulates Sammi Awuku on his call to Ghana Bar

Ghanaian socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has congratulated Sammi Awuku for being officially called to the legal fraternity in Ghana.

In a post on her Instagram page on Friday, October 20, the media personality shared a photo of Sammi Awuku and touted his achievement.

She wished him "more litigations" moving forward in his legal career.

Sammi Awuku, who currently serves as the CEO of the National Lottery Authority pursued legal education while simultaneously holding senior roles in politics.

He is a former National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His journey to becoming a lawyer had not been an easy one, Mr. Awuku said in a Facebook post.

It involved years of attending lectures, staying up late for studies, engaging in group work and reading numerous volumes of legal books and materials.

He thanked his lecturers, seniors, colleagues and family for supporting him throughout the process.

He joined several other prominent NPP members who were also called to the bar on the same day, including Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Ekow Vincent Asafuah.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
