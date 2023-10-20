Statement on 12th Anniversary of the murder of Libyan leader, Colonel Muammar Al-Gaddafi

20.10.2023 LISTEN

The painful, sadistic and gruesome murder of Colonel Muammar Al-Gaddafi and the genocide unleashed on the Libyan people were nothing but a conspiracy to set Africa backward. The Libyan leader was targeted by NATO and its allies, and was murdered on Thursday 20th October, 2011. This date was one of the darkest days of African history.

Like Patrice Lumumba of the Congo, Silvanus Olympio of Togo and Captain Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso, the murder of Gaddafi was a humiliation inflicted on the true sons of Africa. On that fateful day of October 20, 2011 the body of Muammar Al-Gaddafi was riddle with bullets and stripped naked like dog to the world; an action which was so cruel, ungodly, and un-African.

It is on record that, between March and November, 2011 NATO forces spilled the blood of innocent lives, unleashed death and terror on Libya and the Libyan people through air bombings and missile attacks from NATO warships. These aggressive attacks resulted also into the ruthless destruction of the socio-economic infrastructure of Libya, including schools, hospitals, highways, telecommunication networks, the irrigation and drinking water network; depletion of the Libyan environment and deaths of more than one and half million Libyan children, women, elderly persons, and youths.

So, we were not surprised at that sad day when the former President of the United States, Barack Obama referred to the murder of the Libyan icon, hero and revolutionary leader, Gaddafi as a new Chapter. Obama’s message was clear to the people of Africa that the new Chapter championed by Anglo-American imperialists and other European powers in Libya is about turning Africa into a satellite region for exploitation of rich natural resources and imposition of willing governments and leaders on the continent. The blood of Gaddafi will continue to hunt his murderers and killers of defenseless and innocent people of Libya.

On this 12th year of remembrance of the murder of the genius leader of the Socialist People’s Libyan Arab Jamahiriya, the Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network (SaS-CaN) condemns strongly the hostile policy of cold blood murder and assassination of African leaders on the African continent. This policy constitutes a grave threat to peace, freedom, independence, stability and good governance in Africa. It posed also a diabolic threat to development, economic prosperity and environmental sustainability of all African countries.

It is true that we have lost a brilliant, fearless and purposeful leader, who stood his ground not to be a cheap pawn under imperialism. He stood never to betray his people, Africa and all Africans. They hated Gaddafi because he did not allow the West to teach him about democracy and freedom, when these principles are not allowed to give expression in the United States and Western countries.

We advocate democracy and freedom that bring to the family daily food on the table, good education, decent housing, good roads; basic healthcare and guarantee infrastructure facilities for future generations. We want Africans to place on record that, Libya under Gaddafi, everything to make life worth living was available, with no single dollar coming either from the United States or Western European nations. Gaddafi was able also to send some bread to sister African countries, for free, unlike Western packages sent to the continent with strings attached, and supervised by the same Westerners.

The right to judge, reward or punish a political leader belongs to the people of that country and not to any foreign power. Like many African leaders who were killed by foreign powers for control of Africa’s abundant and rich natural resources and wealth, the murder of Muammar Gaddafi was an act of blatant violation of the right of the Libyan people to sovereignty and domestic self-rule.

By Gaddafi’s murder, we blame our leaders on the continent for failing to protect the Libyan leader and defend the continent against unwarranted invasion by pretenders. We are crying today because, our continent has been robbed-off, of democracy, freedom, justice, development and dignity.

Every year on this day, we mourn the murder of Gaddafi.

Shame on the enemies of Africa!

Africa for Africans on the continent and abroad!

Sender:

(Chief) Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

President of SaS-CaN