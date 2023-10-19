Two women jailed 17 years for trafficking, forcing four girls into sex trade

Two women alleged to be prostitutes wept uncontrollably when the Tarkwa Circuit Court sentenced them to 17 years in prison in hard labour, for trafficking four girls and forcing them into sex trade.

Precious Emmanuel, 30, was handed 10 years for trafficking three of the victims, and Success John, 28, will serve seven years for trafficking one girl.

The two, charged with human trafficking and use of trafficked persons, pleaded guilty and prayed the court, presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu, for forgiveness and repatriation to Nigeria.

The court, before passing judgment, advised officers of the Ghana Police Service to strengthen security within the Wassa Akropong jurisdiction, as robbery and prostitution by young girls were on the rise.

Chief Inspector Veronica Tibson, prosecuting, told the court that the victims; Oluwasenu Princess Ebije Treasure Emmanuel, 15, Confidence Wisdom, 12, Latifa Sumaila, 22, and Favor Kingsley, 17, together with the accused persons were all Nigerians.

She said about six months ago, one Blessing and Cynthia, who were co-workers of the accused persons and currently on the run, transported the victims from Nigeria to Ghana.

They were brought under the pretence of being salesgirls in a boutique and to attend school, but they ended up with the accused persons to engage in prostitution.

Chief Inspector Tibson said when the victims arrived in the accused persons' brothel, they took their hair samples and hair around their genitals, as well as their nails, to scare them that they would go mad if they attempted to escape.

The prosecutor said the victims had no option than to start providing sexual services for money and within a day about 10 to 20 men slept with them and paid between GH￠30 to GH￠50, which ended up in the hands of the accused persons.

On August 23, 2023, the victims could not bear the suffering anymore and reported the case to the police, who were on patrol duties at Wassa Japa, in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality.

The patrol team arrested and brought Oluwasenu and Success to the Wassa Akropong Police Station where they lodged a complaint.

GNA