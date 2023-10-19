IGP leaked tape: Atta Akyea in trouble

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs ) and individual Ghanaians are not happy with the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South Atta Kyea who is the chairman of the parliamentary committee charged to investigate the IGP leaked tape.

They are urging parliamentary Leadership to act fast to stop him from tarnishing the image of the house.

In a meeting with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin some Civil Society groups expressed concerns over the conduct of Atta Akyea at committee hearings on the matter relating to the leaked tape plotting to oust the IGP.

They told Mr Alban Bagbin about his alleged bias as chairman of the special parliamentary committee.

They reminded the speaker of the terms of reference for the committee which Mr. Atta Akyea has ignored to the displeasure of some committee members and concerned Ghanaians.

Present for the engagement were Imani Ghana, Center for Democratic Development (CDD) and other civil society organizations.

In an interview with Citi FM, Mr. Franklin Cudjoe highlighted the impact of the committee chairman’s actions on the morale within the Ghana Police Service, stating, “We wanted to find out from the Speaker what the original terms of reference for the Committee were. Because we realized that the Committee chairman seems to be setting his own questions and answering them."

“The Speaker was categorical that, well, I gave the Chairman of the Committee specific terms of reference. To authenticate the tape, essentially, the comments that were made, and the individuals responsible for those comments,” Mr. Cudjoe continued.

He added, “To the extent that those who have been largely accused have admitted their voices and all. We believe that the matter should be concluded. So, we were very alarmed at the way the Committee chairman was handling the issues. I want to make it clear that I’m not mentioning the entire committee, as the Committee Chairman directs the affairs. Even ranking members have walked away from proceedings at certain points."

IGP legal team banter

The legal team of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) have also expressed concern about the chairman of the committee, Mr. Atta Akyea's alleged bias against their client, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Kofi Bentil, a member of the legal team, stated, “Based on his actions, we believe he is biased, and we have stated this. Many others agree with us, and indeed we think that this matter has been sufficiently addressed. We don’t see the need to engage with him as he expects us to do in the committee room.

“We’ve never backtracked, and this issue should not dominate the substantive matters. We stand by what we’ve said, and his actions indicate bias."