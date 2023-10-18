Statement On The Spillage Of The Akosombo Dam

The Centre for Climate Change and Food Security (CCCFS) is very concerned about the devastation being witnessed after the simulation exercise carried out by the Volta River Authority and the National Disaster Management Organisation, which included the spilling of the Akosombo dam, obviously failed.

The Centre fully understands the importance of such an exercise, as it helps to test the country's preparedness in case of an emergency regarding the dam. Notwithstanding the good intentions behind the exercise, we express disappointment in the way and manner the exercise was carried out, leading to it's inability to predict properly.

From our preliminary assessment, we contend that VRA and NADMO did not properly estimate the scale of the impact of the exercise. It is the poor estimation of scale that has resulted in this monumental destruction we are witnessing.

According to the VRA, the dam has received 200% more water than the dam could contain. The question, then is, what adequate measures were put in place to effectively preempt this climate-change driven upsurge in water? It is our view that the VRA, over the years, has become more reactionary rather than proactive.

On the basis of the points we have highlighted, we recommend as follows:

1. A criminal investigation targeting potential criminal negligence should be instituted against persons with responsibilities to prevent or manage such disasters. Without someone being held criminally liable for these destructions, the cycle will continue, unabated.

2. Government should explore ways to permanently relocate all persons living in water ways where spilled water or effluents go through. This must be prioritised as a matter of urgency. It is bemusing that for over five decades, we have become comfortable with this spectre, instead of stemming it once and for all.

3. Government should look at the possibility of expanding the dam or creating adjoining reservoirs to harvest excess water which could be used for other purposes, including agricultural. It thus appear that there's no plan to enhance the capacity of the dam since its creation, and this raises questions about Ghana's commitment to progress in our national life.

4. Government should establish a robust early warning mechanism or system, which account for climate change effects so that we don't remain at the mercy of the climate or Bagre dam Authorities. Such an early warning system must be comprehensive enough to be able to properly estimate potential damages and prevent same.

5. As a matter of urgency, the Government needs to declare a state of emergency, given the sheer scale of the damage we are witnessing. This is necessary to assist us mobilise enough resources to adequately assist our compatriots who are reeling over this devastation.

The Centre shall, in the coming days, follow up to see what practical steps are being taken to stem this horrific ritual once and for all. Our thoughts and sympathies go to all the victims.

Sulemana Issifu

Director of Research

[email protected]

WhatsApp: +4915217593128