Over 112 homesteads submerged in Oti Region 

Over 112 households along the River Oti in the Krachi East Municipality have been submerged due to the rising water due to continuous heavy rains and the Spillage of Bagre Dam at Burkina Faso.

The most affected people are from Teflekodzi, Wulubu, Kudorkope, Adakponu, Kerpodzi, Korvekorpe, and Asikanfo-Ambatem, among others all in Krachi East in the Oti Region.

About 47 acres of cassava and groundnut farms have been destroyed with several houses submerged by floods.

A statement released signed by Mr Jacob Dasievor, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Secretariat from Krachi East to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the flooding rendered the victims homeless without shelter and a lot more losing properties.

The statement said there were no casualties recorded, however the estimated cost of the disaster was in the thousands of cedis.

The statement further said some relief items were needed to sustain the victims such as shelter tents to serve as temporal source of accommodation, food items and cooking oils, clothing and any other items needed to relief the victims.

Additionally, the victims will be appreciated for government of Ghana, non-governmental organisations and external donor partners to support them.

Mr Dasievor told the GNA that they were liaising with NGOs for support as community visitation is embarked for sensitisation and education.

GNA

