Buipe residents face severe crisis over floods, efforts underway to relocate victims

Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor 11, the Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area in the Central Gonja District and president of the Buipe Traditional Council has bemoaned the sorry state of the people of Buipe following the recent flood that displaced many residents and caused huge damage to properties.

According to him, the people of Buipe are helpless now with economic activities at a standstill. This he said, has left the town in serious crisis with residents in urgent need of food items among other forms of support to survive.

Addressing the media during a tour of the affected areas, the Paramount Chief disclosed that plans were far advanced to relocate people living in flood-prone areas in the district to a yet-to-be-cleared site.

He added, "those who already have accommodation permits will not pay anything, aside the cost of clearing the field."

The Buipewura used the occasion to admonish residents to desist from using the flood water as a source of drinking water due to contamination.

He launched a passionate appeal to government, NGO's, civil society organizations, the clergy, mosques and the international community to hear the cry of the people of Buipe in these trying times and come to their aid.

The District Chief Executive for Central Gonja, Iddrisu Salia Kamara, revealed that this was not the first time Buipe had witnessed such floods, even though, this year's incident was very severe and deeply worrying.

He said there were ongoing discussions between government and the traditional authority to permanently relocate the affected victims.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) reports that the recent flood has affected approximately 1,500 residents in Buipe with at least 800 individuals displaced.

A total of 300 houses, school buildings, shops and other businesses have been submerged in water completely.