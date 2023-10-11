Modern Ghana logo
UTV attack: 'Your actions were inappropriate, unacceptable; apologise to UTV, NPP' — Nana Akomea to thugs 

11.10.2023 LISTEN

Nana Akomea, the Chief Executive Officer of the InterCity State Transport Corporation, has strongly condemned the violent incident that occurred on Saturday at the studios of UTV, where a group of individuals claiming to be supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) disrupted a live show 'United Showbiz.'

Some 30 individuals forcibly entered the studios of UTV, disrupting the program for an hour.

They demanded an apology from musician Kwame A Plus, a panel member, who had torn a letter sent to UTV management by NPP requesting a reform of the show they claim have been used to constantly insult the president and the entire government by panelists.

The group of individuals refused to leave the studios until the intervention of the police, who subsequently arrested 16 of them for investigation.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Nana Akomea described the actions of the NPP youth as "inappropriate and unacceptable."

Nana Akomea called on the individuals involved to apologise to both UTV and the party.

He said, "I'd like that they apologise to UTV and to their party."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

