Ejura Traditional Council to commission new Divisional Police Headquarters

The Ejura Traditional Council led by Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II is set to commission the Ejura Divisional Police Headquarters as part of activities to mark the 2023 edition of the Ejura Yam Festival on Thursday October 26, 2023.

This was revealed when the Ejura Traditional Council announced dates for the 2023 edition of their annual Yam Festival.

This year's event, according to the traditional council will focus on the commissioning of the state-of-the-art Ejura Divisional Police Headquarters which was constructed by chiefs and residents of Ejura with support from the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and other stakeholders.

Speaking to this reporter, Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II said the climax of the festival which will be the official opening of the Police headquarters will attract top dignitaries from political, traditional and business sectors.

He has therefore called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to support the event which is aimed at improving the welfare of residents in the area.

About the festival

The Festival called "Sekyerene" is marked every year by the chiefs and people to thank God, ancestors and the traditional stool for providing them with bumper harvest of fresh yams in the year just gone by.

Dates for the Festival

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, October 8, 2023, the Nkonsohene (Development Chief) of Ejura Traditional Area and Secretary to the Central Planning Committee of the Yam Festival, Nana Agyeman Prempeh, disclosed that, the festival will commence on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 and end on the 29th day of the same month.

He noted that this year's event is under the theme "Creating a Secure Environment for Economic Development of Ejura," aimed at collaborating with stakeholders to raise educational standards in the Ejura Traditional Area.

Below is the full schedule of activities for the Festival as announced by the chiefs:

Ejura Sekyerene (Yam) Festival

Barima Osei Hwedie II, Ejurahene, Nana Akua Tiwaa II, Ejurahemaa and entire elders of Ejura Divisional

Council invites general public to witness

2023 Sekyerene (Yam) Festival at Ejura from Wednesday 25th to Sunday 29th October, 2023.

Main event:

Commissioning of police divisional headquarters at Ejura.

Date: Thursday 26th October, 2023,

Venue: Forecourt of police divisional headquarters, Ejura

Time: 10:00am prompt

Theme: Creating a secure environment for economic development of Ejura

Target: To collaborate with stakeholders to raise educational standards in Ejura

Other activities:

Wednesday 25th October, 2023: Gospel night: (church singing groups and identifiable gospel

Musicians would be invited to sing and give praise to God for a successful year)

Venue: Forecourt of Ejura Palace

Time: 6:00pm to 10:00pm

Thursday 26th October, 2023: Commissioning of divisional police headquarters at Ejura.

Venue: Forecourt of police divisional headquarters, Ejura

Time: 10:00 a-m prompt

Thursday 26th October, 2023: Traditional performance by Nananom Akomfuo on the same

Thursday after the commissioning of the divisional police quarters

Venue: the forecourt of Nana Ejurahene’s palace

Time: 2:pm to 6:00pm

Friday 27th October, 2023

Performance of traditional rites at 4:00am to 10:00am (Strictly private)

Friday 27th October, 2023

MINI DURBAR on Friday at 12:00pm

Venue: Nana Ejurahene’s old palace

Time: 12:00pm

 Sunday 29th October, 2023.

Thanks giving service at Ejura at St. Mary’s Anglican Church, Ejura

Morning.

INVITED DIGNITARIES

His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president of Ghana

Hon. Ambrose Derry: Minister of interior

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare: Inspector General of Police

Ashanti regional minister: Hon Simon Osei-Mensah

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, Mampongmanhene

Sekyedumasehene Nana Antwi Boasiako II

Anyinasuhene, Nana Akwasi Awobaa II