Former Majority leader Felix Owusu-Adjapong dies

A stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and former Majority Leader, Felix Owusu-Adjapong has died aged 79.

Details surrounding his passing are immediately not known.

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, confirmed the death of the former leader of Parliament on his social media handle on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

He used the opportunity to eulogise Felix Owusu and extended his condolences to his family.

“Deep condolences to the family…Former Majority leader, Hon. Felix Owusu passed on,” Annoh-Dompreh posted.

Felix Kwasi Owusu-Adjapong born February 13, 1944, was MP for Akyem Swedru of the Eastern Region. He was also a former Minister for Energy.

Owusu-Agyapong was a member of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Parliament of Ghana.

He was first elected Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru in the 1996 Ghanaian general elections with a total of 15,824 making 45.30% of the total valid votes cast that year.

He was re-elected in the 2000 Ghanaian general elections with a majority of 14,614 making 56.80% of the votes cast. In February 2001, he was appointed Minister for Transport and Communications and in April 2003 Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

In the 2004 general elections, he was elected again as Member of Parliament with a majority vote of 21,048 making 66.94% of the total votes polled that year.

In 2007, he resigned his ministerial position to make an unsuccessful bid for the presidential nomination of the NPP.

He did not contest his parliamentary constituency at the 2008 General Elections, and Joseph Ampomah Bosompem won it for the NPP with a majority of 8,469.

In June 2008, he was appointed Minister of Energy, holding the post until the end of John Agykum Kufuor’s government in January 2009.

