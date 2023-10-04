Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has registered serious concerns about the party's chances in the forthcoming elections next year.

He believes that NPP risk losing the 2024 general elections due to the decline in morale among its core supporters.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto discloses this during a media interaction in Kumasi, where he is currently on a tour in preparation for the November 4 conference.

He pointed out that the prevailing low morale among NPP activists across the country is a cause for worry.

According to him, the current situation suggests that the party may not be in a favourable position to secure a third consecutive term in office.

"It is clear to me that morale is very low. The expectation of our activists around the country for a better life has not been realised, so the NPP is not in a good place to contest to retain power next year, and we have to address this issue seriously," he stated.

In an appeal to the party delegates, Dr. Afriyie Akoto urged them to make their votes count during the November 4 conference by electing him as the party's leader.

He emphasised that the welfare and prosperity of the NPP are intricately tied to his leadership. He drew attention to his deep understanding of the problems the grassroots are facing, which he has gained from his experience as a Member of Parliament in Kwadaso.

"Anybody who aspires to bear the flag of the NPP, that should be the priority. I have a very clear understanding of the problems on the ground; I have been a Member of Parliament at Kwadaso, so I understand the concerns expressed by activists on the ground," he said.