Joshua Akamba accuses Akufo-Addo and Bawumia of taking over Satan's job

Former National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Hon. Joshua Hamidu Akamba, joined hundreds of Ghanaian protesters demanding the resignation of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor and his deputies.

The former National Organizer in an inscription on his placard spotted by the media accused President Nana Addo Danqua Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia of taking over "Satan's job."

The accusation, according to Mr. Akamba pertains to the current economic difficulties experienced by the people of Ghana rendering millions jobless and poor.Joshua Akamba has asked President Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to step down from office over their failure to mitigate the economic suffering.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Akamba noted that, so far, the Nana Addo/Bawumia-led NPP Government has been clueless about restoring the sinking economy.

"BoG governor must resign immediately if the president loves Ghana," he stated.

At the #OccupyBoG protest organised by the Minority in Parliament, the protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the BoG Governor and his two deputies.