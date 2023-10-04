Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Joshua Akamba accuses Akufo-Addo and Bawumia of taking over Satan's job

By Japhet Festus Gbede || Contributor
Social News Joshua Akamba accuses Akufo-Addo and Bawumia of taking over Satan's job
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Hon. Joshua Hamidu Akamba, joined hundreds of Ghanaian protesters demanding the resignation of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor and his deputies.

The former National Organizer in an inscription on his placard spotted by the media accused President Nana Addo Danqua Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia of taking over "Satan's job."

The accusation, according to Mr. Akamba pertains to the current economic difficulties experienced by the people of Ghana rendering millions jobless and poor.Joshua Akamba has asked President Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to step down from office over their failure to mitigate the economic suffering.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Akamba noted that, so far, the Nana Addo/Bawumia-led NPP Government has been clueless about restoring the sinking economy.

"BoG governor must resign immediately if the president loves Ghana," he stated.

At the #OccupyBoG protest organised by the Minority in Parliament, the protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the BoG Governor and his two deputies.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

I will process 60 of raw materials when I become president – Alan Kyerematen I will process 60% of raw materials when I become president – Alan Kyerematen

1 hour ago

Police grateful to all stakeholders for peaceful occupyBoG demo Police grateful to all stakeholders for peaceful #occupyBoG demo

1 hour ago

Ablakwa accuses Aiport Company of leasing airport land to private firm for 85million Ablakwa accuses Aiport Company of leasing airport land to private firm for $85mi...

1 hour ago

OccupyBoGProtest: NDC MPs to determine next demo day today #OccupyBoGProtest: NDC MPs to determine next demo day today

1 hour ago

Renal dialysis must be included in NHIS benefits package – WHO Country Director Renal dialysis must be included in NHIS benefits package – WHO Country Director

1 hour ago

Joshua Akamba accuses Akufo-Addo and Bawumia of taking over Satan's job Joshua Akamba accuses Akufo-Addo and Bawumia of taking over Satan's job

1 hour ago

Grave looters exhume corpse, take away head at Dzelukope cemetery Grave looters exhume corpse, take away head at Dzelukope cemetery

1 hour ago

Video IGP warmly congratulated police after OccupyBoGProtest [Video] IGP warmly congratulated police after #OccupyBoGProtest

12 hours ago

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, aspiring NPP flagbearer NPP grassroots disappointed due to failed promises; election 2024 will be very d...

Just in....
body-container-line