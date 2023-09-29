We don’t appoint commissioners – EC responds to CSOs

Electoral Commission (EC) has responded to the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations’ (CSOs’) demand for the resignation of two Commissioners, Dr. Peter Appiahene and Madam Salima Tijani, saying that it does not make appointments to such positions.

A Deputy Commissioner of the EC, Dr Bossman Asare, explained at a press briefing that the Commission is only mandated to appoint directors and officers and that appointments beyond that range are absolutely beyond them.

Dr. Asare said that the presence of the two Commissioners does not in any way affect the Commission, and suggested that the CSOs direct their demands to the appropriate authority to be addressed.

He said, “With the CSOs calling on the EC on the appointment of Commission members, those who are working as directors and officers were appointed by the Commission under the leadership of the chairperson. Commission members are not appointed by us.

“The chairperson did not appoint them and so if you have any concerns about their appointments, I think that the people who appointed them will be the best persons to be called upon but for us at the Commission, we are doing our work and so far, we don’t think that anybody’s presence has undermined the quality, integrity and the transparency of our processes and we are working well and everything is going on well.”

-citinewsroom