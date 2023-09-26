ModernGhana logo
1$million bribery claims: Oliver Barker I know doesn’t allege without evidence — Edem Agbana

Edem Agbana, the immediate past Deputy National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has defended Oliver Barker Vormawor amidst the lawsuit filed against him by National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah for alleging he tried to induce him with $1 million and juicy appointment to stop criticizing the NPP government.

According to Edem Agbana, despite disagreeing with Oliver Barker on several occasions, he is convinced the activist will never allege without evidence to back his claim.

“Hon Kan Dapaah sues Oliver Vormawor. I’ve known Oliver Barker Vormawor for a while now, we often disagree on a number of issues but the Oliver I know, doesnt talk ‘by heart’.

“If he doesnt have evidence, he won’t allege. I’m sipping Aliha .. watching things unfold,” he wrote in a post on X(formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, September 26, following the announcement of the lawsuit.

In court documents obtained by this portal, Kan Dapaah is demanding 10 million Ghana cedis in damages from Barker-Vormawor for defamatory statements he made at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration on Friday, September 22.

In his statement of claim, Kan Dapaah argues that the words of Vormawor "are Defamatory."

During the protest, Barker-Vormawor openly alleged that "They [the government] went as far as offering us US$1 Million, they offered us a Committee Appointment, set up a Committee and appoint us to Government positions in order to stop this activism.”

He continued, “This was made directly to me and other leaders of fix the Country Movement... This conversation we had with the Minister of National Security, the Minister of Finance and a Brigadier General at a safe home."

Meanwhile, Oliver Barker has threatened to release audio evidence to back his claim.

Isaac Donkor
