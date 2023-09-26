ModernGhana logo
Sycophancy led to unfair removal of Kwabena Agyapong and Paul Afoko – Alan

Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, has opened up on what he believes were the unfair removals of Kwabena Agyapong and Paul Afoko from leadership positions within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kyerematen, who resigned from the NPP on Monday, September 25, to pursue an independent presidential bid, spoke passionately about the influence of sycophancy in the party’s internal politics in an interview with UTV.

“Kwabena Agyapong and Paul Afoko were victims of sycophantic behaviour within the party,” Kyerematen said on Tuesday, September 26.

According to him, sycophancy and unquestioning loyalty to leadership led to the unfortunate removal of capable and competent individuals like Agyapong and Afoko. He believes that the two individuals were ousted without fair processes or the chance to defend themselves against allegations.

Kyerematen’s remarks come in the wake of his own departure from the NPP, which he explained was partly due to his desire for a more inclusive and open political landscape. He emphasized that the NPP needed to embrace diverse opinions and ensure that internal processes were fair and transparent.

He further said that the NPP must learn from past mistakes and truly serve the people. According to him, Ghana needs a party that welcomes healthy debate and allows dissenting voices to be heard.

Former General Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Agyapong was suspended in 2015 with the party's former National Chairman, Paul Afoko, and a former National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe for misconduct.

Kwabena Agyapong was found guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party's constitution, which requires members to uphold the party's decisions.

He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation with or seeking authorization from the NEC.”

-Citi Newsroom

