Fetish priest murders wife over suspicion of adultery, commits suicide at Yeji

1 HOUR AGO

A fetish priest, Mr. Solomon Mbalegon, aged 62 has murdered his junior wife, Madam Nakoli Mbalegon, 25 years and thereafter committed suicide for alleged suspicion of infidelity.

Mr Mbalegon, also known as 'Okomfo' Solomon allegedly killed Mad. Mbalegon on Thursday night at their home at Parambo, a suburb of Yeji, Pru East District of Bono East Region.

Mr Yussif Sulemana, the Assemblyman for the area who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said Mr. Mbalegon suspected that the wife had been having extramarital affairs with other men in the area.

According to him, there was a misunderstanding between them, saying the man therefore stabbed the woman to death and later committed suicide by stabbing himself too.

Mr Sulemana explained the incident had created shock and dismay in the community as residents did not expect that Mr. Mbalegon could commit such “a heinous act”.

He therefore advised the residents to exercise restraint in approaching and dealing with marital issues of such nature to avert the loss of lives.

Mr. Sulemana added the Yeji Police had since arrested a suspect in connection with the crime to assist in investigations while the bodies had since been deposited at the St. Mathias Catholic Hospital at Yeji for preservation.

A source at the Yeji Police Station that spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed to the GNA, saying that it was under investigation.

GNA

